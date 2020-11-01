Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECOWAS Deploys Observers for the Presidential Election in Côte d'Ivoire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 10:25pm EST

Abidjan, October 29, 2019
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed ninety observers for the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (ECOWAS-EOM) to the Presidential Election in Côte d'Ivoire. This deployment was done today, October 29, 2020 in Abidjan, ahead of the October 31st Presidential Election.

Delivering a goodwill message at the opening, Dr. Remi Ajibewa, Director Political Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission, expressed the determination of the ECOWAS Commission to accompany Côte d'Ivoire through the Presidential Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

Thanking the Observers for sacrificing their time important regional assignment, Gen. Francis Awagbe Behanzin, Commissioner Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted that ECOWAS as part of electoral assistance programme to Member States deployed technical experts and observers to Côte d'Ivoire.

[Link]
Adding that, H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, approved the deployment of 10 long-term election observers and 80 short-term observers to support and monitor the entire electoral process. He called on the army to exercise professionalism in handling electoral issues.

Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential election in Côte d'Ivoire, H.E. Cheikh Hadjibou Soumaré, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal in his welcome address stressed that ECOWAS will support Côte d'Ivoire to conduct a credible, peaceful and transparent election.

Prime Minister Soumaré charged the observers that with the diversity of their expertise, he had no doubt that they will provide the world with the true situation of the election.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 03:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aAfter record cuts, Malaysia central bank seen holding key rate
RE
12:01aSOGOU : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
PR
12:01aSOHU COM : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
PR
12:01aINTERTEK : Wins IAOB Certification Body of the Year Award
AQ
12:01aThe Global Oilfield Drilling Derrick and Mast Market at a CAGR of Almost 3% During the Forecast Period
BU
11/01EXCLUSIVE : Laobaixing, Yixintang in talks to create China's biggest pharmacy chain, sources say
RE
11/01ACHIKO : appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
EQ
11/01Exxon presses Australia to release aid to oil refiners by January
RE
11/01China's blue-chip stocks firm on strong factory data; Hong Kong up
RE
11/01JPMorgan takes 71% in China securities business
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's central bank launches digital currency project
2U.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling
3Asian shares rebound on strong China data, oil on slippery slope
4NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day
5SOGOU INC. : SOGOU : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group