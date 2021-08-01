Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : GIZ, ECOWAS train election administrators and stakeholders on effective boundary delimitation

08/01/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GIZ, ECOWAS train election administrators and stakeholders on effective boundary delimitation 01/08/2021Harouna MAYAKI
30 July 2021, Lomé - Identifying the need for ECOWAS Member States to establish a for-mal structure and guidelines for carrying out delimitation processes, the ECOWAS Electoral Affairs Division (EAD) conducted a modular training on boundary delimitation. The training is supported by GIZ, through the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) Project, co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ).Facilitated by the Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE) accredited facilitators, the training which is taking place in Lomé, Togo, commenced on the 26th of July 2021 and will run through 30th July 2021. The aim is to build the capacity of professional election administrators to achieve effective, sustainable electoral processes. The modular training also aims to enable election administrators and stakeholders explore the potential consequences of drawing or not drawing electoral boundaries and to identify principles that lead to a fair and effective delimitation process if electoral district boundaries are to be created.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Dr. Remi Ajibewa, the ECOWAS Director of Political Affairs appreciated the European Union, German Government and all concerned partners for their financial and technical support. Dr Ajibewa underlined the significance of training and acknowledged that 'it is important to equip election administrators so that they can master the electoral divisions and handle challenges associated with this critical stage of the electoral process.'

Also speaking at the event, Yusuf Shamsudeen, Technical Advisor on Electoral Affairs, stated, 'It is obvious t there are several challenges of electoral division in the sub-region. Addressing these challenges requires not only sound understanding of the principles and the criteria of standard boundary delimitation, but also continuous commitment of all electoral actors.' He thus noted that the training should not be viewed as a one-off intervention. Knowledge gathered should be used to engage critical stakeholders around electoral division in respective countries. Mr. Shamsudeen reiterated that GIZ will continue to collaborate with ECOWAS in capacity building initiatives related to electoral issues.

While acknowledging the importance of the training, the President of the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante (CENI), Mr Ayassor Tchambakor, remarked that a bet-ter understanding of application of the knowledge that will be acquired during the training will result in an improvement of process of delineation of electoral districts in West Africa. He further urged the participants to follow with great attention.[Link]

By the end of the training, it is anticipated that all participants will know how to explore the concept of alternative approaches to Boundary Delimitation, understand the main principles underlying credible and acceptable boundary delimitation processes and the magnitude of electoral district as well as understand the principles of and criteria for good boundary delimitation and its structure. Furthermore, participants will partake in practical delimitation exercises such as allocating seats, producing databases of maps and data, evaluating district plans and preparing an operational plan for the conduct of a de-limitation process. Participants will also learn how to compare and contrast delimitation practices of numerous countries, consider potential consequences of adopting differing approaches

Post navigation
Share on :

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aIndia's July gasoline sales above pre-pandemic levels - prelim data
RE
07:20aThe price of a moderna jab was $25.50 a dose, contracts show, up from about 19 ($22.60) - ft
RE
07:19aThe new price for a pfizer shot was 19.50 against 15.50 previously, according to portions of the contracts- ft
RE
07:18aPfizer and moderna ramp up eu covid vaccine prices- ft
RE
06:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : GIZ, ECOWAS train election administrators and stakeholders on effective boundary delimitation
PU
06:17aPrivate equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report
RE
06:00aU.S. senators to move forward with infrastructure bill on Sunday
RE
05:52aEgypt's stock exchange to lift limit on share price moves to 20% from September
RE
04:54aRENAULT : Global chip shortage, COVID-19 pandemic weigh on French car market rebound
RE
03:32aWINNER'S BAG : Xander Schauffele, Olympic Games
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week
3Private equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report
4COMCAST CORPORATION : Discovery exploring takeover bid for UK's Channel 4 - The Telegraph
5RENAULT : RENAULT : Global chip shortage, COVID-19 pandemic weigh on French car market rebound

HOT NEWS