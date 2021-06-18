ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra

Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra

The Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) came to an end today, June 17, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

During the two-day meeting, the Council considered memorandum on the post Covid-19 Industry recovery Plan, the 2021 mid-term report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the ongoing Institutional Reforms at ECOWAS, among others.

The report of the meeting will be submitted to the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government during their Fifty-ninth Ordinary Session on June 19, 2021 in Accra Ghana.

