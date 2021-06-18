Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra

06/18/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra 18/06/2021Harouna MAYAKI

Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra

The Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) came to an end today, June 17, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

During the two-day meeting, the Council considered memorandum on the post Covid-19 Industry recovery Plan, the 2021 mid-term report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the ongoing Institutional Reforms at ECOWAS, among others.

The report of the meeting will be submitted to the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government during their Fifty-ninth Ordinary Session on June 19, 2021 in Accra Ghana.

Photos

Post navigation
Share on :

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 18:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pBusinesses, U.S. legislators fume as Canada extends travel ban, Trudeau stands firm
RE
03:01pBitcoin slips to a 5-day low, last down 7.06% to $35,407.61.
RE
02:58pEXCLUSIVE : Fed's Kashkari opposed to rate hikes at least through 2023
RE
02:57pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra
PU
02:54pCOVID 19 : Debt Service Suspension Initiative
PU
02:33pEXCLUSIVE : Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
RE
02:33pPeru central bank holds growth forecasts as presidential vote count lingers on
RE
02:33pWORLD BANK  : Do private sector participation and competition in power markets help in improving electricity sector outcomes?
PU
02:23pOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
RE
02:22pOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3Investors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS