Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra

06/19/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra 19/06/2021Harouna MAYAKI

Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra

The Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government holds today June 19, 2021 in Accra, Ghana.

The Heads of State will be considering reports from the Council of Ministers meeting, which held from June 16 - 17, 2021 in Accra and other issues affecting the region.

Photos

[Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link][Link]

Post navigation
Share on :

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra
PU
10:06aRussia's Putin tries to give ruling party a pre-election boost with spending promises
RE
09:19aBusinesses, U.S. legislators fume as Canada extends travel ban; Trudeau stands firm
RE
08:27aKhamenei protege wins landslide in Iran vote amid low turnout
RE
07:44aOlympics-Tokyo cancels public viewing sites, some to be vaccination centres
RE
07:21aEU warns Lebanon's leaders of sanctions over 'home-made' crisis
RE
06:37aSouth African rand heads for almost 4% weekly loss on hawkish Fed
RE
06:37aIndia ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing
RE
06:31aNigerian programmes awaited
RE
05:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China allocates more funds to boost inclusive finance in 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
2ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Ex-Tesla president sold stock worth $274 million since June 10 -SEC filing
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kon..
5China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

HOT NEWS