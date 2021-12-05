ECOWAS Mission Observes the Presidential Election in The Gambia

The Election Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS-EOM) to the Presidential Election in The Gambia, led by H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone observed the Presidential Election in The Gambia, today December 4, 2021.

[Link]

ECOWAS already deployed 74 Long-term and short-Term Election Observers to all the seven (7) Administrative Regions in The Gambia to monitor the electoral process.

Speaking after observing the election process in Banjul, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, Head of the ECOWAS-EOM, stressed the importance of elections in democratic processes. He further appealed to all the candidates to accept the outcome of the election in good faith as there will be no winner or loser but only one winner, The Gambian people.

[Link][Link][Link]

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany The Gambia through the Presidential Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

[Link][Link]

The ECOWAS Commission has extended support to the democratic process in The Gambia. This support includes several preventive diplomacy missions, the operational deployment of the ECOMIG Mission, engagements with the country institutions, training on Dialogue and Mediation for Peace Actors and other stakeholders in The Gambia, among others.

This indicates the importance ECOWAS places on peaceful electoral processes in the Region.