News: Latest News
ECU // LAV Statement Ahead of Senate Vote on Key Measures of the For the People Act

08/10/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Washington, DC, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund President Tiffany Muller released the following statement ahead of the Senate’s votes on key measures in the For the People Act, including the manager’s amendment, proposals to eliminate partisan gerrymandering, and the DISCLOSE Act, which would end dark money by requiring any organization that spends $10,000 or more on campaign expenditures to file a disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission within 24 hours of purchase:

“We are grateful for the leadership of Leader Schumer and the Senate sponsors of this bill–Senators Klobuchar, Warnock, and Merkley–for bringing these votes to the Senate floor and urge all Senators to support this legislation.  

“Despite the fact that the measures being voted on are among the most popular in the For the People Act, with overwhelming support from both Democratic and Republican voters, we anticipate that Senate Republicans will once again block even debating them. These votes will reinforce that Republicans will oppose any bill to protect the freedom to vote or to give people a voice in our democracy. This is part of their strategy as they are attacking the right to vote and protecting dark money all across the country. 

“Their continued opposition coupled with Republican-led state legislatures on the verge of beginning a process to draw gerrymandered maps as soon as next week makes it clear that the stakes are simply too high to allow Senate procedure to stand in the way.”

###


Bawadden Sayed
End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund
bawadden@endcitizensunited.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS