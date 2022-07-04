ECUADOR'S OIL OUTPUT UP BY 90% TO 461,637 BARRELS PER DAY -MINIS…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
The SPAC
Robotics
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
The Golden Age of Video Games
Education
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Smart City
The Vegan Market
Hydrogen
The Golden Age of Video Games
Fintechs
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
ECUADOR'S OIL OUTPUT UP BY 90% TO 461,637 BARRELS PER DAY -MINIS…
07/04/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ECUADOR'S OIL OUTPUT UP BY 90% TO 461,637 BARRELS PER DAY -MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39p
Israel, Poland to restore relations strained by Holocaust restitution row
RE
02:38p
EU rolls out $1.3 billion to help Nigeria diversify its economy
RE
02:27p
Ecuador oil output rebounds by about 90% after protests end
RE
02:26p
Analysis-Russia hails capture of Luhansk region, but big Ukraine battles lie ahead
RE
02:20p
U.S. oilfield services trio to exit Kurdistan region, Iraqi ministry says
RE
02:04p
German energy-intensive firms may get up to 50 million eur in aid - document
RE
01:45p
Egypt's Suez Canal revenue hits $7 billion record peak
RE
01:43p
Argentina financial leaders pledge 'sustainable' fiscal program
RE
01:21p
Oscar-winner Paul Haggis released from house arrest in Italy, lawyer says
RE
01:20p
Ecuador's oil output rebounds by about 90% after end of protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2
Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3
VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4
EUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms; spot up on tigh..
5
Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
More news
HOT NEWS
ENCOMPASS HEALTH COR.
-16.97%
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION : Spin off
KOHL'S CORPORATION
-19.64%
Kohl's Looks to Sell Some Real Estate, Board Chair Tells
NOVAVAX, INC.
+11.12%
Novavax expects COVID vaccine targeting Omicron in fourth quarter
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
-36.21%
Voyager Digital Shares Continue Plunge After Suspending Trade on Its Platform
MANULIFE FINANCIAL C.
+2.28%
Manulife Financial Corporation Launches New Learning Platform for Its Insurance Advisors Across Asia
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.
-2.61%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave