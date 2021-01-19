EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $560,000 to Support Business Growth in Cameron, Texas

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $560,000 grant to the city of Cameron, Texas, to make roadway improvements in downtown Cameron and the Cameron Industrial Park to support business retention, expansion, and attraction. The EDA grant, to be matched with $140,000 in local funds, is expected to create 25 jobs, retain 284 jobs, and generate $5 million in private investment.

'Helping our communities implement their plans to provide the vital infrastructure that businesses need to be successful is a top priority for President Trump,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This investment in the city of Cameron will increase access to major commercial and industrial areas, supporting the area's economic resiliency.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Central Texas Council of Governments, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

