Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $560,000 to Support Business Growth in Cameron, Texas

01/19/2021 | 11:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $560,000 grant to the city of Cameron, Texas, to make roadway improvements in downtown Cameron and the Cameron Industrial Park to support business retention, expansion, and attraction. The EDA grant, to be matched with $140,000 in local funds, is expected to create 25 jobs, retain 284 jobs, and generate $5 million in private investment.

'Helping our communities implement their plans to provide the vital infrastructure that businesses need to be successful is a top priority for President Trump,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This investment in the city of Cameron will increase access to major commercial and industrial areas, supporting the area's economic resiliency.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Central Texas Council of Governments, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:47:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:59aYellen Tells Lawmakers That American Workers Would Be Her Core Focus--Update 1
DJ
11:58a"Act big" on stimulus, Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen tells lawmakers
RE
11:53aTreasury nominee Yellen eyes quick review of U.S. sanctions policy
RE
11:52aBells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover
RE
11:48aWHO health regulations need tweaks but not major change - panel
RE
11:48aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $560,000 to Support Business Growth in Cameron, Texas
PU
11:47aCanada pm trudeau says he will be speaking to incoming u.s. president joe biden "in the coming days" about keystone pipeline and other issues
RE
11:46aBANCO DE ESPAÑA : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021 (397 KB)
PU
11:45aUS judge rejects 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's bid for compassionate release from prison
RE
11:41aPoland's pgnig says it sees record high daily demand for gas due to freezing temperatures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ