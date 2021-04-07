EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.5 Million to Support Business Retention and Expansion Efforts in Barboursville, West Virginia

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.5 million grant to the Pea Ridge Public Service District, Barboursville, West Virginia, to extend public sanitary sewer services to local businesses and allow for future economic growth. This EDA grant, to be matched with $975,000 in local funds, is expected to retain 851 jobs, create 11 jobs, and generate $14.6 million in private investment.

'The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. 'Extending Barboursville's public sewer infrastructure will strengthen the local economy by directly impacting both the growth and viability of current and future businesses.'

'The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led strategies to attract and retain businesses and jobs,' said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This EDA project will keep businesses in Barboursville and allow them to continue serving their community.'

'I thank the EDA in every way for once again providing such generous funding for another one of our state's great communities,' said Governor Jim Justice. 'This $2.5 million for the Pea Ridge Public Service District is going to make an incredible difference for the City of Barboursville and its people, and we're incredibly appreciative of the EDA's support.'

'The EDA continues to be a strong partner for the Mountain State by supporting economic development programs and projects across West Virginia. Today's announcement is wonderful news for the Pea Ridge Public Service District in Barboursville,' said Senator Joe Manchin. 'The EDA investment will extend public sanitary sewer services to businesses in the area, which will in turn attract more businesses, create and retain jobs and spur economic growth in the region. I look forward to seeing the economic growth from this project and I will continue to work with the EDA to advocate for funding to boost our economy and create jobs across West Virginia.'

'As Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, improving West Virginia's infrastructure continues to be a top priority for me,' said Senator Shelley Moore Capito. 'Supplying our communities with reliable waste-water services improves the lives of residents, creates and retains jobs, and encourages private investments. Today's announcement is great news for Barboursville and Cabell County, and will help open the door for further growth in an important region in our state. I thank EDA for their continued investments in West Virginia. By working together, we can continue to move the Mountain State in the right direction.'

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.