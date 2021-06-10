Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $610,000 for Water Infrastructure Improvements to Support Business Expansion Efforts in Earlington, Kentucky

06/10/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $610,000 grant to the city of Earlington, Kentucky, for water infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate a new retail automotive business and help diversify the regional economy. This EDA grant will be matched with $390,000 in local funds and is expected to help create 20 jobs.

'The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This EDA investment will support the operation of a global provider of vehicle auctions and marketing services, bringing jobs and economic diversity to the region.'

'This EDA grant will upgrade critical water infrastructure in southern Kentucky,' said H. Philip Paradice, Director of EDA's Atlanta Regional Office. 'These improvements will ensure that Earlington has the capacity to provide reliable water and sanitation service to support new business opportunities and spur economic growth.'

'Reliable infrastructure is necessary to strengthen our economy and create sustained opportunity across Kentucky,' said Governor Andy Beshear. 'We're grateful to the EDA for their continued investment in the commonwealth as they help the city of Earlington cultivate an environment for economic development and expansion that will create jobs and provide Kentuckians with reliable water for years to come.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Pennyrile Area Development District, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.8 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Tourism Recovery in Nebraska
PU
03:52pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $754,840 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Medical Technology Innovators in Southeast Michigan
PU
03:52pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $639,789 for Water Infrastructure Improvements to Support Business Expansion Efforts in Erwin, Tennessee
PU
03:52pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $690,795 to Support Business Growth in Menomonie, Wisconsin
PU
03:52pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION  : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $610,000 for Water Infrastructure Improvements to Support Business Expansion Efforts in Earlington, Kentucky
PU
03:49pIntel debates buyout of SiFive to bolster chip technology against Arm -source
RE
03:48pU.S. charges Israeli traders in healthcare insider trading scheme
RE
03:45pBARRY DILLER : Mogul Diller says ViacomCBS, Comcast don't need deals to succeed
RE
03:44pArtificial intelligence startup DataRobot seeks to raise $500 mln-sources
RE
03:38pBritish PM hails Biden as 'a big breath of fresh air'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil hits two-year highs on rising demand expectations
2UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
3Dollar edges down after inflation data, ahead of FOMC
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Stocks rally, yields drop as U.S. CPI data calms investors
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

HOT NEWS