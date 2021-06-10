EDA Economic Development Administration : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $610,000 for Water Infrastructure Improvements to Support Business Expansion Efforts in Earlington, Kentucky

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $610,000 grant to the city of Earlington, Kentucky, for water infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate a new retail automotive business and help diversify the regional economy. This EDA grant will be matched with $390,000 in local funds and is expected to help create 20 jobs.

'The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This EDA investment will support the operation of a global provider of vehicle auctions and marketing services, bringing jobs and economic diversity to the region.'

'This EDA grant will upgrade critical water infrastructure in southern Kentucky,' said H. Philip Paradice, Director of EDA's Atlanta Regional Office. 'These improvements will ensure that Earlington has the capacity to provide reliable water and sanitation service to support new business opportunities and spur economic growth.'

'Reliable infrastructure is necessary to strengthen our economy and create sustained opportunity across Kentucky,' said Governor Andy Beshear. 'We're grateful to the EDA for their continued investment in the commonwealth as they help the city of Earlington cultivate an environment for economic development and expansion that will create jobs and provide Kentuckians with reliable water for years to come.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Pennyrile Area Development District, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.