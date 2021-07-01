EDF Électricité de France : Group wins a 1.5 GW offshore wind project in New Jersey, USA

EMR

The EDF Group, through Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (ASOW), a 50-50 joint venture between its subsidiary EDF Renewables and Shell New Energies US LLC., announces that it has been awarded a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm project off the coast of New Jersey, USA. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities awarded the winner of the project.

The future wind farm is located between 10-20 miles off the coast of New Jersey. This offshore wind farm will be one of the most powerful in the United States and will be able to supply enough to power 700,000 homes every year. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.

ASOW will join forces with a wind turbine manufacturer to build two production plants that are expected to create thousands of permanent jobs. The project will also invest in New Jersey's leading institutions of higher learning to train students for new careers in the offshore wind industry.

The EDF Group is a major player in the offshore wind industry, with a portfolio of 6.5 GW of projects in operation, under construction or under development worldwide, including 2 GW in France, where it is the leader. It is also active in this sector, in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, China, and now in the United States, where its subsidiary EDF Renewables has been operating for over 20 years. It owns 6 GW of mainly onshore wind and solar assets in operation and under construction.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, Chairman and CEO of the EDF Group, said: 'We are very proud to have won this major 1.5 GW project in the State of New Jersey, the first EDF offshore wind project in the United States. This success confirms the quality and competitiveness of our offer and I would like to commend the work carried out over the past several months by our teams, in partnership with Shell New Energies. This project is a significant step forward in the Group's CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double its installed renewable capacity worldwide between 2015 and 2030 to 60 GW net.'

For more info on ASOW: www.atlanticshoreswind.com

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers(1), of whom 28.7 million in France(2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

About EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables is an international leader in renewable energies, with gross installed capacity of 13.8 GW worldwide. Its development is mainly focused on wind and solar photovoltaic power. EDF Renewables operates mostly in Europe and North America but is continuing to grow by moving into promising emerging regions such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East. The company has strong positions in offshore wind power, but also in other areas of the renewable energies industry such as energy storage. EDF Renewables develops, builds, operates and maintains renewable energies projects, both for itself and for third parties.

For more information, visit: www.edf-renewables.com Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edf-renewables and on Twitter (@EDF_RE in French and @EDF_Renewables in English).