LONDON (Reuters) - EDF Energy aims to extend the life of its nuclear plants in Britain and invest a further 1.3 billion pounds in its operational UK nuclear fleet to maintain output at current levels and energy security, the firm said on Tuesday.

The company aims to keep four advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) plants running longer than planned - Torness, Heysham 1 and 2 and Hartlepool - subject to regulatory approval and will make a decision by the end of this year.

It is also examining the potential for its Sizewell B plant to run for 20 years longer than scheduled, to 2055. That plant is a pressurised water reactor-type plant and has a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

EDF Energy hopes to take a final investment decision on this next year but said a sustainable commercial model would be necessary.

"Looking ahead, our aim is to maintain the output of the four AGR stations for as long as possible and extend Sizewell B by a further 20 years out to 2055," said Mark Hartley, managing director of EDF's nuclear operations business.

EDF Energy operates five nuclear plants in Britain which generate electricity and three which are defuelling due to decommissioning.

The output of EDF's UK nuclear fleet was 37.3 terawatt hours last year, 15% lower than the year before due to station closures and statutory outages. The company aims to maintain output at 2023's level until at least 2026.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

