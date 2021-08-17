Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EDF Energy to raise retail energy prices in UK by 12%

08/17/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee carries an umbrella with the EDF energy logo near the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England

(Reuters) - UK energy supplier EDF Energy, a subsidiary of France's EDF, on Tuesday said it will raise its standard variable tariffs by 12% from Oct. 1 to account for rising wholesale energy costs.

The increase comes close on the heels of British energy regulator Ofgem's decision to increase its cap on the most widely used tariffs by about 12-13% because of soaring global gas prices.

Standard variable tariff are regulated by Ofgem with a cap on electricity and gas bills that came into effect in January 2019 in an effort to end what former British Prime Minister Theresa May called "rip-off" prices charged by energy companies.

"As Ofgem has explained, it is global gas prices that have caused the unprecedented increase in wholesale energy costs and, as a sustainable, long-term business, we must reflect the costs we face," said Philippe Commaret, head of EDF's UK retail business.

"We know a price rise is never welcome, especially in tough times," he said, adding that the company will cut prices again as soon as it is able to do so.

Gas prices have soared globally this year owing to factors including low stock levels, outages at gas plants and gas fields, which have curbed domestic, Norwegian and Russian supply while a buying spree in Asia has led to fewer international deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Nina Chestney and David Goodman)

By Nora Buli


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aEDF Energy to raise retail energy prices in UK by 12%
RE
06:21aTurkey says it welcomes Taliban statements since they seized control
RE
06:19aIndia to offer incentives to boost exports
RE
06:17aAustralia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 billion merger
RE
06:15aGerman 10-year bond yield falls below -0.50% before U.S. data
RE
06:15aFTSE 100 Flat as Delta Variant Fears Weigh
DJ
06:12aHome Depot misses U.S. same-store sales estimates as DIY demand wanes
RE
06:12aHome Depot misses U.S. same-store sales estimates as DIY demand wanes
RE
06:08aDelta, beef prices threaten to take the sizzle out of U.S. steakhouses
RE
06:02aPERISCOPE EQUITY : Makes Platform Investment in Leading Healthcare-Focused Cybersecurity Firm
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks hit one-week low on virus worries
5FORTUM OYJ : FORTUM'S 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT: Strengthening the balance sheet and accelerating decarb..

HOT NEWS