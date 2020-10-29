Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EDF Renewables North America : and Pedernales Electric Cooperative Sign Power Purchase Agreement for King Creek 1 Wind Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

EDF Renewables North America and Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. (PEC), the largest distribution electric cooperative in the United States, today announced the signing of a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 100 megawatt (MW) share of the King Creek 1 Wind Project. Located on ranch land in Throckmorton and Haskell Counties, Texas, the King Creek project expects to begin delivering clean electricity in Q4 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005893/en/

The project is in the west zone of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market and was selected by PEC under its 2020 RFP.

King Creek 1 will consist of 47 wind turbine generators. Construction is expected to start by the end of 2020. The project will create approximately 300 construction related jobs during its peak, and will benefit the local community over its operating life through land lease, tax, and other payments.

“EDF Renewables looks forward to supplying Pedernales with competitively-priced, clean energy through the King Creek 1 Wind Project,” said Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid-Scale Power at EDF Renewables. “Pedernales’ decision to include clean energy in its resource portfolio helped to make the project a reality, which will provide an economic boost to the local economy through new construction and operations jobs, and expanded tax base.”

“We’re excited about the expansion of our power portfolio to include 100 MW of wind power,” said Julie C. Parsley, PEC’s Chief Executive Officer.

With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of approximately 26,000 average Texas homes1.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2018 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com

About Pedernales Electric Cooperative:

Founded in 1938 with the assistance of then-Congressman Lyndon B. Johnson, Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. is a member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 343,000 accounts across Central Texas. An industry-recognized leader providing outstanding member service and reliable electricity, we conduct our business via a transparent and democratic process and highly encourage member participation.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pCARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Ad Hoc Announcement 29-Oct-2020
PU
12:10pTENNANT : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results – Oct. 29, 2020
PU
12:10pMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Resumption - MON
AQ
12:10pThe Hundred Club of Mass., an Organization Supporting Fallen Fire & Police, Announces New Leadership
BU
12:09pJOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:09pPANAMERA HEALTHCARE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:09p'TIMO'S DISCOVERY' : BMW works driver Timo Glock tests the new BMW 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid.
AQ
12:09pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12:08pZALARIS : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
12:08pCANAL PARTNERS : Portfolio Attribytes Secures Exit Deal with Major SaaS Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts spectacular growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group