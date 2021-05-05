EDF Renewables North America : Awarded Three Contracts for Solar Projects in New York

The awards accelerate New York's progress towards Governor Cuomo's goal to obtain 70 percent of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 2030

EDF Renewables North America today announced three solar projects were awarded long-term contracts by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) as part of the 2020 Renewable Energy Standard Solicitation. Combined, the projects total 303 megawatts (MWac) of clean energy for the state.

The projects, all expecting to deliver clean electricity by the end of 2023, are as follows:

Tracy Solar: 119 MWac sited on approximately 1,000 acres in the towns of Orleans and Clayton in Jefferson County, New York.

Moraine Solar: 94 MWac sited on approximately 650 acres in the Towns of Burns, Allegany County and Town of Dansville, Steuben County, New York.

Homer Solar: 90 MWac sited on approximately 600 acres in the Towns of Homer, Cortlandville, and Solon, Cortland County, New York.

Cory Basil, VP Development, Northeast Region for EDF Renewables said, “Our team is thrilled to be awarded 303 MWac with the Tracy, Moraine, and Homer Solar Projects to help achieve New York State’s target to achieve 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable energy by 2030. The region will benefit from procurement and employment opportunities throughout the development, construction and operational phases. Combined the projects will bring approximately 500 jobs during peak construction and contribute millions of dollars to the Counties, Towns and School Districts during the operational life of the projects.”

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, “We are pleased to be working with EDF Renewables through our large-scale renewables program, and their renewable energy projects reflect another concrete step toward meeting New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals. NYSERDA continues to work closely with the developers of these renewable projects, including EDF Renewables, to ensure the communities hosting these projects are engaged in the process and the responsible siting of these projects will not only help protect our environment and valuable agricultural lands, but benefit the state and local economy and its workers.”

The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of over 77,000 average New York homes1. This is equivalent to avoiding over 387,000 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from over 84,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.

EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 20 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Company has placed into service over 1.6 GW of grid-scale and distributed solar since 2008; and by the end of 2022 will have over 3 GW of solar in service or under construction.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2019 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data and typical transmission assumptions.

2 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations and typical transmission assumptions.

About EDF Renewables North America:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 20 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005874/en/