EDF: green bank loans for French nuclear fleet

May 13, 2024 at 03:42 am EDT

EDF has announced the signature, with several major international banks, of green bank loans dedicated to the financing of the French nuclear fleet for around 5.8 billion euros, with maturities ranging from three to five years.



These funds will be dedicated to refinancing investments in existing reactors as part of the extension of their lifespan. In addition, EDF has signed a 300 million euro bank loan with a five-year maturity to finance its general corporate needs.



