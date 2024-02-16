EDF: return to profit in 2023, supported by production

On Friday, EDF announced a return to profit for the 2023 financial year, thanks to the resumption of nuclear generation in France against a backdrop of historically high prices.



The state-owned energy company generated operating income (Ebitda) of 39.9 billion euros last year, compared with an operating loss of almost five billion euros in 2022.



The Group attributes this 'exceptional' increase to the absence of regulatory measures to limit price increases for consumers, such as those taken in France in 2022.



In France, nuclear power generation rose to 41.4 TWh, reaching 320.4 TWh over the past year, at the top end of the estimate announced for the year, following a 2022 fiscal year that had been marked by a sharp drop in activity due to a corrosion phenomenon that appeared on certain reactors.



Net income, group share, came to 10 billion euros, compared with a loss of 18 billion euros a year earlier, while cash flow stood at 9.3 billion euros, compared with -24.6 billion euros in 2022.



Luc Rémont, the company's CEO, stresses that these "solid" results will enable the group to reduce its financial debt.



By 2026, EDF has set itself the target of reducing its net financial debt/Ebitda ratio to less than or equal to 2.5x.



Net financial debt - corresponding to borrowings less cash and cash equivalents - stood at 54.4 billion euros at the end of 2023.



