  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

EDF says Hinkley Point start now June 2027, costs rise

05/19/2022 | 10:38pm BST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Electricite de France SA (EDF) is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Thursday it was pushing back the start date on its Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor to June 2027 and now estimated project costs in the range of 25 billion to 26 billion pounds ($31 to $32 billion).

"The start of electricity generation for Unit 1 is targeted for June 2027, the risk of further delay of the two units is assessed at 15 months, assuming the absence of a new pandemic wave and no additional effects of the war in Ukraine," the company said in a statement.

EDF last updated its Hinkley Point construction schedule in January 2021, when it said Britain's first new nuclear plant to be built in decades would be delayed by six months to June 2026 with the cost rising by an additional 500 million pounds to 22 billion to 23 billion pounds.

Thursday's statement said the pandemic had severely constrained people, resources and supply chains, restricting efficiency.

"In addition, the quantities of materials and engineering as well as the cost of such activities, including, in particular marine works have risen," the company said, adding that there would be no impact for UK consumers.

($1 = 0.8022 pounds)

(Reporting by Jean Terzian; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
