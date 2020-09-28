Log in
EDTECHX HOLDINGS ACQUISITION CORP. II ANNOUNCES FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT

09/28/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

London, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering of  $150 million. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has applied to list its units on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EDTXU.” Jefferies LLC is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. is acting as the lead manager of the offering.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II is a newly formed blank check company.  EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital and education technology industries. 

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. The securities covered by the registration statement may not be sold, nor may offers to buy such securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.  This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.  This proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  These forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the companies’ registration statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  The companies assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments 

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Global: 
------------
Citigate Dewe Rogerson: Christen Thomson - Christen.Thomson@citigatedewerogerson.com  


North America: 
--------------------
MZ Group: Chris Tyson Chris Tyson / Doug Hobbs
SPAC Alpha IR+
EDTX@mzgroup.us
949-491-8235

-----------
Company: www.edtechxcorp.com 
Company contact: na@ibiscap.com

Primary Logo

EdtechX Holdings 1

EdtechX co-founders, Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet (CEO) and Charles Mc Intyre (Chairman) - Keynote EdtechX Europe

© GlobeNewswire 2020
