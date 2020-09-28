EDTECHX HOLDINGS ACQUISITION CORP. II ANNOUNCES FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT

London, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering of $150 million. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has applied to list its units on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EDTXU.” Jefferies LLC is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. is acting as the lead manager of the offering.



EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II is a newly formed blank check company. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital and education technology industries.

