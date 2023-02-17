Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

EDX Medical acquires product development company Torax Biosciences

02/17/2023 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - EDX Medical Group PLC on Friday said it has acquired Torax Biosciences Ltd, by issuing 1.7 million shares in the company at a deemed price of 6 pence per share.

The London-based developer of diagnostics products to help predict disease risk said the acquisition offers an experienced point-of-care diagnostics technical team with "proven skills in innovation and new product development". The acquisition will also supplement EDX's laboratories in Cambridge, by adding additional laboratory capacity in Northern Ireland.

Torax is a Belfast-based company providing product development and pilot scale fabrication of immunochemistry-based assays and diagnostic testing solutions.

The company said Torax's Founder Lawrence McGrath will join EDX as a senior development scientist, and will continue to lead Torax alongside EDX chief executive officer Mike Hudson as co-directors.

EDX Founder Chris Evans said: "We are delighted to announce this strategic acquisition of Torax which will add further strength and depth to EDX Medical’s innovation and product development capabilities. This enables us to provide an even wider range of testing solutions and data analysis.

"The Torax knowledge and capabilities in immunochemistry will accelerate our development of robust and innovative tests for cancer and other significant diseases."

EDX said the 1.7 million new shares will be issued on the AQSE growth market around February 21.

EDX shares were unchanged, last traded at 2.8p per share on Monday in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
07:22aFutures fall as fears about hawkish Fed grow
RE
07:21aAIR LIQUIDE(L) : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:21aFDA to Review Two Expansions of Merck's Prevymis
DJ
07:20aProximus closes year with solid financial performance
AQ
07:20aPayPal waits to roll out stablecoin
AQ
07:20aLooking Glass Labs sets launch date for Pocket Dimension metaverse
AN
07:19aSterling slides to six-week low as dollar rallies
RE
07:19aPERNOD RICARD : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
07:18aSunrise Resources continues engaging with potential CS partners
AN
07:18aPower Americas Resource Group Ltd. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2VR firm Pico, owned by Chinese TikTok maker ByteDance, announces 'small..
3Analysis-European firms strike high-stakes bond deals as interest rates..
4Pfizer and Valneva discontinue some trials on vaccine against Lyme dise..
5Gaztransport & Technigaz : 2022 full year results - Investor presentati..

HOT NEWS