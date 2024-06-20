EDX Medical Group PLC - Cambridge, England-based company that develops digital diagnostic products and services to treat cancer, heart disease, and infectious diseases - Announces a "strategic expansion" of its cancer testing capability. EDX Medical is to launch comprehensive hereditary germline cancer testing products and services "designed to accurately predict if family members of cancer patients are at increased risk from the disease." Adds that the first test to be made available to health professionals in the UK is a pan-cancer test which achieves 99% sensitivity and identifies mutations in 70 genes known to be associated with cancers which have a strong inherited, genetic component including prostate, breast, colorectal, pancreatic and ovarian cancers in a single test.

Founder Chris Evans says: "We are delighted to announce the launch of this test which we believe to be the highest quality hereditary cancer test available anywhere in the world. The fact that this single test covers all the known genes associated with inherited cancer risk will be enormously reassuring for people who have a close family member with or who have survived cancer."

Current stock price: 9.00 pence per share

12-month change: more than double

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.