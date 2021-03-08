EEAA Exhibition and Event Association of Austral : UNPACK AN EXPERIENCE IN REGIONAL QUEENSLAND

8th March 2021

Queensland Experience Unpacked :

If you are looking for new destinations for conferences or exhibitions then I encourage you to consider what I have just experienced last week in Queensland.

An innovative Familiarisation Showcase of all that's on offer in the Bundaberg and Gladstone regions took me on a 5 day 4 night adventure that blew me away. We toured various conference and event facilities intertwined with unique tourism experiences, delicious food offerings and brilliant local beers and wines and of course the famous Bundaberg Rum.

Bundaberg was a stand-out for me as was Lady Elliot Island and swimming with the turtles ; sorry to digress but these experiences are great add-ons for your conference delegates. There is a good variety of accommodation and I have to say that the standard of food and the eagerness of the local hosts to please was refreshing.

The Gladstone region is different again but has so much to offer and is closely aligned to the booming energy sector as well as only being a short drive from Rockhampton, the Beef Capital of the World.

You can fly direct into Bundaberg and Gladstone from Brisbane with connections to anywhere in Australia.

Queensland Health has done a brilliant job in managing the states response to Covid including the development of a clear cut Covid Safe Event Framework which makes it easy for event and conference organisers to put a plan in place and have it approved.

The package was put together and hosted by the Bundaberg Regional Council and the Gladstone Regional Council which are both part of the Southern Great Barrier Reef Tourism Experience.

For more information on these regions you can contact Ellie Tonkin at Bundaberg Tourism - ph 0400432366 or email ellie.tonkin@bundabergregion.org or Glenda Farrar at Gladstone on 0455092326 email Glenda.farrar@gladstone.qld.gov.au or Nicola Scurr on 0400218717 email tourismmanager@gapdl.com.au or call me direct.

Gai Carroll - Director - Phone : 0418 725 892