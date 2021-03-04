Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEAS and UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hold Second Senior Officials Meeting to launch Cooperation Arrangement

03/04/2021 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The second Senior Officials Meeting under the framework of the Cooperation Arrangement between the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was held virtually on 3 March 2021. The meeting was co-chaired by Mohammed Al Shehhi, Director for European Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Deputy Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa in the EEAS Carl Hallergard.

The two sides welcomed progress in the implementation of the Cooperation Arrangement signed in 2018, which contributed to boosting cooperation in a number of policy areas, including economy, agriculture, trade, advanced sciences, renewable energy and climate transition, security and counter-terrorism, and development cooperation and humanitarian assistance. The UAE and the EU also reiterated the importance of joint efforts to combat COVID-19. Both sides committed to continuing to exchange best practices in pandemic response. Moreover, both sides noted the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai in further strengthening EU-UAE relations. The EU will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai events and activities in partnership with its Member States, Expo organizers, and other partners.

Trade, Economic Diversification, and Digital Transformation

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to further facilitate trade and investment cooperation. In particular, dialogue took place in respect to the two sides' efforts to remove impediments to trade, to expand investment ties, and to work collaboratively in cutting edge sectors, including, but not limited to renewable energy, food security, space sciences, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

Security and Counterterrorism

The meeting also allowed both sides to review cooperation to date and jointly identify new opportunities in the security and counterterrorism fields, including in the context of the UAE CBRN Hub and the Hedayah Center. Both sides agreed to explore additional opportunities to exchange best practices and expertise in security-related activities (notably preventing and countering violent extremism), continue their structured dialogue on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, and deepen cooperation in the area of asset recovery.

Development Cooperation, Humanitarian Assistance, and Multilateral Cooperation

Both sides discussed ways to enhance policy dialogue and explore cooperation in the fields of development cooperation and humanitarian assistance, particularly in the Middle East and Horn of Africa. Both looked forward to the upcoming fifth Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.' The EU and the UAE also exchanged views on how to deepen cooperation in promoting the Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and empowerment and protection of women. Both sides also stressed the importance of developing EU-UAE cooperation on migration in line with the principle of shared responsibility. Within the overall aim of deepening cooperation in people-to-people contacts, the EU presented opportunities for the participation of Emirati students, researchers, and innovators in EU programs, including Horizon Europe and Erasmus+.

It was agreed that the next Senior Officials Meeting between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the EEAS would take place in 2022, with the venue to be determined.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pCommitted to the success of the Smart shipping program
PU
12:31pDGAP-PVR  : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release -2-
DJ
12:31pTRAILBLAZERS LATINOAMERICANOS : Colombia's President Highlights Collaborative Leadership Imperative
PU
12:31pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:30pCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES  : beats profit estimates, sees surging cash flow
RE
12:28pLG CHEM  : GM in talks to build second U.S. battery plant with LG Chem in Tennessee
RE
12:28pVILLAGE SUPER MARKET  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands) (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:27pRIO TINTO  : Turquoise Hill CEO exits after Rio Tinto pressure, shares tumble
RE
12:27pSENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
12:26pUs dollar index extends gains to session high of 91.28, now up 0.20% on the day
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
2S&P 500 rises in choppy trading ahead of Powell speech
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ