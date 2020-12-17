Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEB: Coal firms get 50+ million ‘free pass' on water bills – investigation

12/17/2020 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Officials are shielding the coal industry from tens of millions of euros in mandatory water bills while making the public pay, an investigation has revealed.

The hidden subsidies are distorting the market and supporting a major polluter of the climate, air and water just as governments agree further action against climate heating, warned the European Environmental Bureau (EEB).

The NGO spent months analysing opaque data on water use for a report published today called Mind The Gap, Mapping hidden subsidies for the coal and lignite industry. The report focuses on Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, Europe's top three producers of lignite, a particularly harmful form of coal. It found that governments are failing to impose annual fees worth an estimated €54 million per year, as required under the EU Water Framework Directive. The figure is based on comparable fees paid in the minority of territories that do require industry to pay. The total amount is higher when the coal sector beyond lignite is included.

Continue reading here.

Disclaimer

European Movement International published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:36:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aPTT : The record date of PTT's shareholders who are entitled to the pre-emptive rights of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited's newly issued ordinary shares for its IPO
PU
07:51aANTERO RESOURCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:51aARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07:49aABI responds to Small Pots Working Group report
PU
07:49aAIRBUS : European space and digital players to study build of EU's satellite-based connectivity system
PU
07:49aAIRBUS : The European Commission has selected a consortium of European satellite manufacturers, operators and service ...
PU
07:49aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : wishes you happy holidays!
PU
07:49aSAVARIA : Span-America, a Subsidiary of Savaria, Announces Large Order with Key Partner MediLogix
AQ
07:47aSANDERSON FARMS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:47aSURFACE ONCOLOGY : GSK In License Agreement for Immunotherapy Program
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
4ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
5ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ