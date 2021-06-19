EESC European Economic and Social Committee : Last call to submit your project for the EESC's 2021 Civil Society Prize on climate action

Final date for applications: 30 June

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is inviting civil society organisations and individuals with creative projects tackling climate change to apply for its Civil Society Prize 2021.

This year, the flagship award will crown initiatives contributing to the success of the European Green Deal.

The EESC is thus looking for projects that are helping to bring about a shift in norms and behaviours and are inspiring people to become part of the climate solution, rather than the problem. Our prospective candidates strive to make local economies greener or to drive the transition to net-zero emission societies at local or regional level.

Thedeadline for entries is 10 a.m. (Brussels time) on 30 June 2021.

The EESC - which gives a voice to trade unions, NGOs and employer organisations at EU level - launched the call for entries for the prize, totalling EUR 50 000, in April. The prize will be awarded to a maximum of five winners at an award ceremony expected to take place in Brussels on 8-9 December 2021, depending on the health situation.

The EESC Civil Society Prize is open to all civil society organisations officially registered within the European Union and acting at local, regional, national or European level. Individuals residing in the EU can also apply. To be eligible, initiatives and projects have to be carried out in the EU, and must have already been implemented or still be ongoing. Those which are planned but which have not begun implementation by 30 June 2021 will be excluded.

The full description of requirements and the online application form are available on our webpage: http://www.eesc.europa.eu/civilsocietyprize/

MORE ABOUT THE THEME OF THIS YEAR'S PRIZE

The EESC will be awarding its Civil Society Prize this year to outstanding projects and initiatives covering at least one of the following issues:

Promoting full involvement and/or acceptance of civil society in the transition to a climate neutral society;

Promoting citizens' participation in the climate debate;

Designing/implementing projects that inspire and promote a transition to climate-friendly lifestyles for individuals in their local environments and places of work, including by employers or workers' organisations;

Promoting climate awareness among consumers or encouraging behavioural change and change in social norms in the context of climate crisis;

Designing/implementing projects that advocate active climate policies at local/regional/national or European level;

Promoting climate justice in a broad sense with consideration for human rights and social responsibility of enterprises; encouraging climate awareness among wider, more diversified and/or disadvantaged/marginalised audiences; ensuring that no groups of society are left behind in the transition to a climate-neutral economy and society;

Promoting climate education at schools of all levels; designing/implementing projects that raise awareness on climate change and solutions to it among children and young people;

Raising awareness about impacts of climate change and promoting actions that aim to increase resilience and adaptation to climate change;

Promoting civil society involvement in the implementation of climate policies at local/regional/national or European;

Fostering active citizenship and empowerment though involvement in projects that promote a just transition and creating new civic interactions leading to a climate neutral economy;

Promoting active youth engagement in proposing and implementing climate solutions, as well as empowering young people to get involved in the decision-making processes on climate and environment policies at local/regional/national or European level.

ABOUT THE CIVIL SOCIETY PRIZE

In 2021, the EESC will award its 12th Civil Society Prize. Every year, dedicated to a different theme of special relevance to the EU, the prize rewards and encourages initiatives and achievements by civil society organisations and/or individuals that have made a significant contribution to promoting the common values that bolster European cohesion and integration.

We kindly invite you to encourage civil society organisations in your country or in your network to apply for the EESC Civil Society Prize 2021 and thus help valuable projects win recognition.