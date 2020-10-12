Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EESC term of office kicks off with over 40% new members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

137 out of the European Economic and Social Committee's 329 members will be new to the EESC as it begins its 2020-2025 term of office in October.

They will be the voice of organised civil society in the EU for the next five years.

Members starting out at the EESC will begin their term under the constraints of COVID-19, with social distancing and hybrid meetings still being the rule in Brussels as infection rates spike across Europe.

The EESC's 329 members are newly appointed every five years, as laid down by the Treaties. This time over40% of them will be new, bringing their fresh outlook, ideas and energy to their work alongside returning members.

Women will make up 33% of members in the new term, up from 27.30% last time and 24.70% in 2010-2015. The countries with the most women members will be Estonia, at 85.71%, and the Czech Republic and Croatia following with 66.67%. At the other end of the scale, Portugal and Cyprus have no women in their representation. Sweden has a perfect gender balance.

The youngest member is 27, while the most senior, who is to chair the plenary session which will elect the EESC's new leadership, is 76.

Members are appointed for a period of five years by the Council, based on nominations from Member States. The full list of members for the new term - to run from 2020 to 2025 - will soon be available on the EESC's website.

The 329 new or reconfirmed members are scheduled to meet for the first time in Brussels on 27 October. On 28 October, they will elect a new presidentand two vice-presidents (the latter for Communication and Budget) for a term of two and a half years.

The position of president rotates between the Committee's three groups (Employers, Workers and Diversity Europe). The two previous presidents were elected from the Workers and Diversity Europe Groups.

Each member will join one of the three Groups, which will also elect their own Group president for a renewable two-and-a-half-year term.

The EESC's main role is to advise EU lawmakers (the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council) on draft legislation and policies through the work of its six sections and one consultative commission, which cover a wide range of policy areas, such as social, economic, agricultural, environmental and transport issues.

Members will join one or more of the sections, which will each also elect a president for a renewable two-and-a-half-year period.

For further information, please contact:
Ewa Haczyk Plumley, Head of Press - EESC
E-mail: Ewa[dot] Haczykeesc[dot] europa[dot] eu• Tel: +32 2 546 8641 • @EESC_PRESS

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pCOMCAST : Gives $350,000 Donation to Support Bay Area Small Businesses Owned by People of Color
BU
03:06pNatural Gas Surges as Traders Brace for Cold Winter -- Update
DJ
03:03pDollar index slips but holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:02pDollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:01pCSG INVESTMENTS, INC. : Announces $200M Term Loan for Kosmos Energy's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit
PR
03:01pBNP PARIBAS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:01pSNCF GROUP : French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
BU
03:01pVASTA PLATFORM ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vasta Platform Limited on Behalf of Vasta Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:01pInsights on Computing Mouse Market within the Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals Sector | Rising Demand for Wireless Mouse to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio
BU
03:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4BP PLC : BP starts Oman's giant Ghazeer gas field
5Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group