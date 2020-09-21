Log in
EEX-Contract Specifications -0073a - English

09/21/2020 | 07:50am EDT

Contract Specifications

The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding.

22.09.2020 Leipzig

Release 0073a

Table of Contents

A.

Subject of the Contract and Underlying Commodity

7

1.

Energy and Energy Related Products

7

1.1

Power (financial and physical)

7

1.1.1

Underlying

7

1.1.1.1

EEX Power Futures

7

1.1.1.2

Currently not available

7

1.1.2

Market Areas/Reference Contract

7

1.1.2.1

EEX Power Futures with Physical Fulfilment

7

1.1.2.2

EEX Power Futures with Financial Fulfilment

7

1.1.2.3

Currently not available

8

1.1.3

Delivery Time

8

1.1.3.1

Base

8

1.1.3.2

Peak

8

1.1.3.3

Off-Peak

8

1.1.4

Delivery Period/Time Period

8

1.1.5

Tradable Delivery Periods

8

1.1.5.1

Physical EEX Power Futures

8

1.1.5.2

Financial EEX Power Futures

8

1.1.6

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

9

1.1.7

Tradable Maturities

9

1.1.7.1

EEX Power Futures

9

1.1.7.2

Currently not available

10

1.2

Natural Gas

10

1.2.1

Underlying

10

European Energy Exchange

Page 2

Contract Specifications, Release 0073a

© EEX- part of eex group

1.2.2

Market Areas

10

1.2.3

Delivery Periods and Delivery Time

11

1.2.4

Tradable Delivery Periods

12

1.2.4.1

Spot Market

12

1.2.4.2

Derivatives Market

13

1.2.5

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

13

1.2.6

Tradability of Spot Contracts

14

1.2.6.1

Hourly Spot Contracts

14

1.2.6.2

Day Spot Contracts

14

1.2.6.3

Within-Day Spot Contracts

15

1.2.6.4

Weekend Spot Contracts

15

1.2.7

Tradable Delivery Periods for Futures

15

1.2.7.1

Month Futures

15

1.2.7.2

Quarter Futures

15

1.2.7.3

Season Futures

16

1.2.7.4

Year Futures

16

2.

Environmental Products

16

2.1

Emission Rights

16

2.1.1

Underlying

16

2.1.1.1

General Allowance (EUA) and Aviation Allowance (EUAA)

16

2.1.1.2

Green Certified Emission Reductions

16

2.1.2

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

17

2.1.2.1

Spot Market

17

2.1.2.2

Derivatives Market

17

2.1.3

Time of Fulfilment and Delivery Day

17

2.1.4

Maturities of Derivatives Contracts

17

2.1.5

Tradable Maturities for Derivatives Contracts

17

2.1.5.1

Month Futures

17

2.1.5.2

Quarter Futures

17

2.1.5.3

December Futures

18

2.2

Currently not available

18

3.

Agricultural Products

19

3.1

Potatoes

19

3.1.1

Underlying

19

3.1.2

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

19

3.1.3

Tradable Maturities

19

3.2

Currently not available

19

European Energy Exchange

Page 3

Contract Specifications, Release 0073a

© EEX - part of eex group

3.3

Dairy Products

19

3.3.1

Underlying

19

3.3.2

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

20

3.3.3

Tradable Maturities

20

4.

Options

20

4.1

Underlying

20

4.1.1

Underlying of Options on EEX Power Futures

20

4.1.2

Underlying of Options on EEX EUA Futures

21

4.2

Option Premium

21

4.3

Types of Options

21

4.4

Maturities

21

4.4.1

Options on EEX Power Futures

21

4.4.2

Options on EEX EUA Futures

21

4.5

Tradable Option Series

21

4.6

Tradable Maturities

22

4.6.1

Options on EEX Power Futures

22

4.6.2

Options on EEX EUA Futures

22

4.7

Exercise

22

4.7.1

Options on EEX Power Futures

22

4.7.2

Options on EEX EUA Futures

23

B.

Pricing and Minimum Price Fluctuation

24

1.

Euro Denominated Products

24

2.

GBP Denominated Products

25

3.

USD Denominated Products

25

4.

Option Premium

25

C.

Last Trading Day for Derivatives Market Contracts

26

1.

Energy and Energy Related Products

26

1.1

Power

26

1.1.1

Physically Settled EEX Power Futures

26

1.1.2

Financially Settled EEX Power Futures

26

1.2

EEX Natural Gas Futures

26

2.

Environmental Products

27

2.1

Emission Rights

27

2.2

Currently not available

27

3.

Agricultural Products

27

3.1

Potatoes

27

3.2

Currently not available

27

European Energy Exchange

Page 4

Contract Specifications, Release 0073a

© EEX - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:49:02 UTC
