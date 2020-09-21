Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX-Contract Specifications - 0073a - Track Changes - English

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 07:50am EDT

Contract Specifications

The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding.

06.07.202022.09.2020Leipzig

Release 0072a0073a

Table of Contents

A.

Subject of the Contract and Underlying Commodity

7

1.

Energy and Energy Related Products

7

1.1

Power (financial and physical)

7

1.1.1

Underlying

7

1.1.1.1

EEX Power Futures

7

1.1.1.2

Currently not available

7

1.1.2

Market Areas/Reference Contract

7

1.1.2.1

EEX Power Futures with Physical Fulfilment

7

1.1.2.2

EEX Power Futures with Financial Fulfilment

7

1.1.2.3

Currently not available

8

1.1.3

Delivery Time

8

1.1.3.1

Base

8

1.1.3.2

Peak

8

1.1.3.3

Off-Peak

8

1.1.4

Delivery Period/Time Period

8

1.1.5

Tradable Delivery Periods

8

1.1.5.1

Physical EEX Power Futures

8

1.1.5.2

Financial EEX Power Futures

8

1.1.6

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

9

1.1.7

Tradable Maturities

10

1.1.7.1

EEX Power Futures

10

1.1.7.2

Currently not available

11

1.2

Natural Gas

11

1.2.1

Underlying

11

European Energy Exchange

Page 2

Contract Specifications, Release 0073a

© EEX- part of eex group

1.2.2

Market Areas

11

1.2.3

Delivery Periods and Delivery Time

12

1.2.4

Tradable Delivery Periods

12

1.2.4.1

Spot Market

12

1.2.4.2

Derivatives Market

13

1.2.5

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

14

1.2.6

Tradability of Spot Contracts

16

1.2.6.1

Hourly Spot Contracts

16

1.2.6.2

Day Spot Contracts

16

1.2.6.3

Within-Day Spot Contracts

16

1.2.6.4

Weekend Spot Contracts

17

1.2.7

Tradable Delivery Periods for Futures

17

1.2.7.1

Month Futures

17

1.2.7.2

Quarter Futures

17

1.2.7.3

Season Futures

17

1.2.7.4

Year Futures

17

2.

Environmental Products

18

2.1

Emission Rights

18

2.1.1

Underlying

18

2.1.1.1

General Allowance (EUA) and Aviation Allowance (EUAA)

18

2.1.1.2

Green Certified Emission Reductions

18

2.1.2

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

18

2.1.2.1

Spot Market

18

2.1.2.2

Derivatives Market

19

2.1.3

Time of Fulfilment and Delivery Day

19

2.1.4

Maturities of Derivatives Contracts

19

2.1.5

Tradable Maturities for Derivatives Contracts

19

2.1.5.1

Month Futures

19

2.1.5.2

Quarter Futures

19

2.1.5.3

December Futures

19

2.2

Currently not available

20

3.

Agricultural Products

21

3.1

Potatoes

21

3.1.1

Underlying

21

3.1.2

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

21

3.1.3

Tradable Maturities

21

3.2

Currently not available

21

European Energy Exchange

Page 3

Contract Specifications, Release 0073a

© EEX - part of eex group

3.3

Dairy Products

21

3.3.1

Underlying

21

3.3.2

Contract Volume and Minimum Lot Size

22

3.3.3

Tradable Maturities

22

4.

Options

22

4.1

Underlying

22

4.1.1

Underlying of Options on EEX Power Futures

22

4.1.2

Underlying of Options on EEX EUA Futures

23

4.2

Option Premium

23

4.3

Types of Options

23

4.4

Maturities

23

4.4.1

Options on EEX Power Futures

23

4.4.2

Options on EEX EUA Futures

23

4.5

Tradable Option Series

23

4.6

Tradable Maturities

24

4.6.1

Options on EEX Power Futures

24

4.6.2

Options on EEX EUA Futures

24

4.7

Exercise

24

4.7.1

Options on EEX Power Futures

24

4.7.2

Options on EEX EUA Futures

25

B.

Pricing and Minimum Price Fluctuation

26

1.

Euro Denominated Products

26

2.

GBP Denominated Products

27

3.

USD Denominated Products

27

4.

Option Premium

27

C.

Last Trading Day for Derivatives Market Contracts

28

1.

Energy and Energy Related Products

28

1.1

Power

28

1.1.1

Physically Settled EEX Power Futures

28

1.1.2

Financially Settled EEX Power Futures

28

1.2

EEX Natural Gas Futures

28

2.

Environmental Products

29

2.1

Emission Rights

29

2.2

Currently not available

29

3.

Agricultural Products

29

3.1

Potatoes

29

3.2

Currently not available

29

European Energy Exchange

Page 4

Contract Specifications, Release 0073a

© EEX - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pMORNEAU SHEPELL : declares September 2020 cash dividend
AQ
01:01pSYNTHETICMR : software solution SyMRI receives regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia and Thailand
AQ
01:01pENPHASE ENERGY : Expands Customer Base in Europe
AQ
01:01pDARE BIOSCIENCE : Daré Bioscience Receives $0.9 million Under the Current Grant Supplement Award for Continued Development of its User-Controlled, Long Acting Reversible Contraceptive (DARE-LARC1)
AQ
01:01pARCA BIOPHARMA : Announces Submission of IND Application to U.S. FDA for AB201 as a Potential Treatment for COVID-19
AQ
01:01pKiniksa Announces Upcoming Rilonacept Analyst Day
AQ
01:01pADT : Invests in Percepta Labs, “Ethical AI” Security Technology Startup
AQ
01:01pMOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS : Announces the Results of its Latest Diamond Sale
PR
01:01pVISBY MEDICAL : 's Personal PCR Device Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Moderate-Complexity Lab Environments
PR
01:01pALASKA AIRLINES : advances its 'sun and snow' strategy with additional wintertime routes
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, StanChart shares fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
4CME GROUP INC. : 'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market
5BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : Aducanumab Phase 3 Topline Results at the 23rd Chinese National Conference of Neurology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group