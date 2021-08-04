Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Customer Information - EEX starts admission process for the sell-off in the national Emissions Trading Scheme (“nEHS”)

08/04/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Sir or Madam,

Please find enclosed the EEX Customer Information 2021-08-03 regarding: 'EEX starts admission process for sales in the national emissions trading system (nEHS)'.

Kind regards,

EEX Market Operations

Contact

Market Operations
P: +49 341 2156 - 222 | F: +49 341 2156 - 229
trading@eex.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aNORMA GROUP : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:02aFeedzai Acquires World's Most Advanced Biometric Platform, Revelock, Creating the World's Largest Financial Intelligence Network (FIN) to Secure Cashless Commerce
GL
03:01aSONY : posts Q1 profit jump on pandemic demand for devices and content
RE
03:01aSMARTOPTICS GROUP AS : Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half-year results 2021
AQ
03:01aSELF STORAGE : Sold – Cubesmart (Managed) Self Storage in Chattanooga, TN
AQ
03:01aAMAZING MICROELECTRONIC : New Low-Capacitance ESD Protection Array for High Speed Data & Audio Interfaces Released by New Yorker Electronics
AQ
03:01aNASS VALLEY GATEWAY : The Red Flag Image Company Welcomes Nass Valley Gateway to the Client Roster
AQ
03:01aAXIOMTEK : Launches Its ATEX/CID2 Certified DIN-Rail Fanless IIoT Gateway for Hazardous Deployment - ICO300-83M
AQ
03:01aSony's First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 9.4% on Back of Electronics, Music Businesses
DJ
03:01aNew Recommended List of Top Blockchain Technology Companies at GoodFirms - 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : posts record profit but cautious on outlook as chip crunch weighs
2BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. : BOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available on Com..
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei
4METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : METSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Q2 profit misses forecast
5SONY GROUP CORPORATION : SONY : posts 26% rise in Q1 op profit on pandemic-led PS5 demand

HOT NEWS