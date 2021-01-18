EEX European Energy Exchange : Action Required - Availability of Freight Options in XLSX Format and Changes to Freight Data on EEX Group DataSource

The Freight Option End-of-day (EOD) data is now available in monthly XLSX formatted files on the EEX Group DataSource sFTP Server. The following file will be provided as listed below:

market_data/freight/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY/FreightOptionHistory_YYYYMM.xlsx

Effective from 18th January 2021, EEX will no longer offer the following contracts:

EEX Baltic Capesize 4TC Freight Futures (CTCM)

EEX Baltic Capesize 4TC Freight Options (OCTM)

EEX Baltic Supramax 6TC Freight Options (OTSM)

In our live EEX Datasource feeds (Excel Tool, Desktop Application) the data will be moved accordingly to historical products and the affected contracts will not be updated in the files on our sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com.

Affected files and paths:

market_data/freight/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD/FreightFutureMarketResults_YYYYMMDD.csv

market_data/freight/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD/ FreightOptionMarketResults_YYYYMMDD.csv

market_data/freight/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY/DryBulkTimeCharterBasketRoutesFreightFuturesHistory_YYYY.xlsx

market_data/freight/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY/ FreightOptionHistory_YYYYMM.xlsx

Further information about the EEX Group DataSource services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource .

EEX Group DataSource products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.