Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX European Energy Exchange : Action Required - Availability of Freight Options in XLSX Format and Changes to Freight Data on EEX Group DataSource

01/18/2021 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Freight Option End-of-day (EOD) data is now available in monthly XLSX formatted files on the EEX Group DataSource sFTP Server. The following file will be provided as listed below:

  • market_data/freight/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY/FreightOptionHistory_YYYYMM.xlsx

Effective from 18th January 2021, EEX will no longer offer the following contracts:

  • EEX Baltic Capesize 4TC Freight Futures (CTCM)
  • EEX Baltic Capesize 4TC Freight Options (OCTM)
  • EEX Baltic Supramax 6TC Freight Options (OTSM)

In our live EEX Datasource feeds (Excel Tool, Desktop Application) the data will be moved accordingly to historical products and the affected contracts will not be updated in the files on our sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com.

Affected files and paths:

  • market_data/freight/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD/FreightFutureMarketResults_YYYYMMDD.csv
  • market_data/freight/derivatives/csv/YYYY/YYYYMMDD/ FreightOptionMarketResults_YYYYMMDD.csv
  • market_data/freight/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY/DryBulkTimeCharterBasketRoutesFreightFuturesHistory_YYYY.xlsx
  • market_data/freight/derivatives/xlsx/YYYY/ FreightOptionHistory_YYYYMM.xlsx

Further information about the EEX Group DataSource services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource.
EEX Group DataSource products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:37:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aPAO NOVATEK : YLNG Arc7 Tankers Completed Late Voyages along NSR
PU
09:38aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Action Required - Availability of Freight Options in XLSX Format and Changes to Freight Data on EEX Group DataSource
PU
09:38aSQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : - Operations Update
AQ
09:36aRAVE RESTAURANT : rockets forward, but so do gas prices
AQ
09:36aDESIGNER BRANDS : Signing The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge
PU
09:36aTUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
DJ
09:36aTUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
09:36aMCI Onehealth Provides Corporate Update
GL
09:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Unveils New Sustainable Energy Products at CES 2021
AQ
09:35aPure Energy Minerals Reports on 2020 Annual General Meeting and Appoints Hua Huang as Director
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from I..
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL N : enters race to buy Finland's Tikkurila, tops PPG bid
4Stellantis Shares Rise After Market Debut
5S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: No.46 enters the White House

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ