Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX European Energy Exchange : Benchmark Fees and fee components

02/11/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1. Fees per lot won in the auctions

For all auctions of the common auction platform (hereafter referred to as "CAP3") appointed pursuant to Article 26(1) of the Commission Regulation (EU) No 1031/2010 (Auctioning Regulation), the fees per lot won by the successful bidders (exchange fee as well as clearing and settlement fee) must be set in line with the provisions of the underlying service contract between EEX, the European Commission and EU Member States (hereafter referred to as "Service Contract").

Accordingly, the fees per lot may not be higher than (1) the "fee threshold" determined in accordance with Article I.4.1.4. (b) of the Service Contract and (2) the benchmark fee referred to in Article 51(1) of the Auctioning Regulation as further specified in Article I.4.1.5. of the Service Contract:

(1)The fee threshold is defined as the ratio of the price for the respective period (costs for the operation of the service) and the number of allowances to be auctioned as published in the

CAP3 auction calendar.

(2)The benchmark fee is defined as the comparable standard fee on the secondary market (fee on the spot market of EEX and ECC).

Contractual fee threshold for the period from 1 Jan 2021 until 31 Dec 2021 (€/500 allowances)

Total

1.69 1

Applicable benchmark fee (€/500 allowances)

Sum of exchange fee (cf.

EEX price-list section "1.4

Environmental Products

Emission Rights on the Spot Market") and clearing and

settlement fee (cf. ECCprice-list,section "4.3.

Emissions")

Fee per lot won for the period 1 Jan 2021 until 31 Dec 2021

1.41 2

(€/500 allowances)

1.69 1

Based on the methodology outlined above, the fees per lot applicable to CAP3 auctions shall be established and published together with each CAP3 auction calendar or, where applicable, its revision. Changes of the fee threshold and/or the benchmark fee may result in the change of the fee per lot won.

  • 1 This corresponds to 3.38 €/1,000 allowances.

  • 2 This corresponds to 2.82 €/1,000 allowances.

  • 3 This corresponds to 0.56 €/1,000 allowances.

2. Fees for accessing the auctions (auction only membership)

Fees for accessing the auction comprises of one-off fees and periodic fees in accordance with Article I.4.1.1. of the Service Contract. The most cost efficient way for accessing the auction is the Auction Only membership for which membership and technical access is free of charge. In case market participants are participating via different memberships, the technical access is charged separately.

Type of fee

Reference in the EEX price-list

Exchange trader mandatory training(one-off fee)

Total one-off fee for auction-only access

(Spot market emission certificates training & exam)

0€

Applicable benchmark fee

(Spot market emission certificates training & exam)

Section "4.6. Trainings and Events"

Annual fee (periodic fee, p.a.)

Total periodic fee for auction-only access (excluding fees for accessing the auctioning electronic interface)

0€

Applicable benchmark fee ("Emerging and Environmental Markets" membership, excluding fees for accessing the auctioning electronic interface)

Section "4.1. Annual Fees"

Technical access (periodic fee, p.a.)

Total periodic fee for accessing the auctioning electronic interface

0€

Applicable benchmark fees

(EEX TT Screen, Internet connection)

Section "4.4. Fees for Frontends and Connection"

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/10FINCANTIERI S P A : NAVIRIS AND NAVANTIA SIGN A MoU FOR THE EUROPEAN PATROL CORVETTE PROGRAM
PU
02/10ADYEN : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
02/10SHELL A : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/10CO2 GRO : Announces a Commercial Feasibility with Satter Orchids of the Netherlands in Conjunction with Marketing Partner Rika Biofuels
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : is partnering in The Circulars Accelerator program with Accenture
PU
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : wins global award for contribution to the circular economy
PU
02/10UNDER ARMOUR INC : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
02/10BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial and other reports (AO0)
PU
02/10LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Presentation year results 2020
PU
02/10AIRBUS : Thales Get Contract to Upgrade French Forces' Electronic Warfare Abilities
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Mastercard to open up network to select cryptocurrencies
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ