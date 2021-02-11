EEX European Energy Exchange : Benchmark Fees and fee components

1. Fees per lot won in the auctions

For all auctions of the common auction platform (hereafter referred to as "CAP3") appointed pursuant to Article 26(1) of the Commission Regulation (EU) No 1031/2010 (Auctioning Regulation), the fees per lot won by the successful bidders (exchange fee as well as clearing and settlement fee) must be set in line with the provisions of the underlying service contract between EEX, the European Commission and EU Member States (hereafter referred to as "Service Contract").

Accordingly, the fees per lot may not be higher than (1) the "fee threshold" determined in accordance with Article I.4.1.4. (b) of the Service Contract and (2) the benchmark fee referred to in Article 51(1) of the Auctioning Regulation as further specified in Article I.4.1.5. of the Service Contract:

(1)The fee threshold is defined as the ratio of the price for the respective period (costs for the operation of the service) and the number of allowances to be auctioned as published in the

CAP3 auction calendar.

(2)The benchmark fee is defined as the comparable standard fee on the secondary market (fee on the spot market of EEX and ECC).

Contractual fee threshold for the period from 1 Jan 2021 until 31 Dec 2021 (€/500 allowances)

Total

1.69 €1

Applicable benchmark fee (€/500 allowances)

Sum of exchange fee (cf.

EEX price-list section "1.4

Environmental Products

Emission Rights on the Spot Market") and clearing and

settlement fee (cf. ECCprice-list,section "4.3.

Emissions")

Fee per lot won for the period 1 Jan 2021 until 31 Dec 2021

1.41 €2

(€/500 allowances)

1.69 €1

Based on the methodology outlined above, the fees per lot applicable to CAP3 auctions shall be established and published together with each CAP3 auction calendar or, where applicable, its revision. Changes of the fee threshold and/or the benchmark fee may result in the change of the fee per lot won.

1 This corresponds to 3.38 €/1,000 allowances.

2 This corresponds to 2.82 €/1,000 allowances.

3 This corresponds to 0.56 €/1,000 allowances.

2. Fees for accessing the auctions (auction only membership)

Fees for accessing the auction comprises of one-off fees and periodic fees in accordance with Article I.4.1.1. of the Service Contract. The most cost efficient way for accessing the auction is the Auction Only membership for which membership and technical access is free of charge. In case market participants are participating via different memberships, the technical access is charged separately.