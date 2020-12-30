Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Benchmark Statement - English

12/30/2020 | 03:29am EST
Benchmark Statement

European Energy Exchange AG 18.12.2020

Leipzig

Ref. 0005

Table of Contents

A.

Definitions

4

B.

Power Benchmarks

4

1.

Classification of Power Benchmarks

4

1.1

Commodity benchmarks

4

1.2

Benchmarks from regulated data

4

1.3

No contributors

4

1.4

Title II and Annex II Benchmark Regulation

5

1.5

Non-critical benchmarks

5

1.6

Disclosures under Article 27(2a) Benchmark Regulation

5

2.

Market description

5

3.

Methodology of Power Benchmarks

5

4.

Possible limitations of benchmarks

14

C.

Agricultural Benchmarks

15

1.

Classification of Agricultural benchmarks

15

1.1

Commodity benchmarks

15

1.2

No regulated-data benchmarks

15

1.3

No Contributors

15

1.4

Title II and Annex II Benchmark Regulation

15

1.5

Non-critical benchmarks

15

1.6

Disclosures under Article 27(2a) Benchmark Regulation

16

Benchmark Statement

Page 2

Release 0004

© EEX AG - part of eex group

2.

Market description and methodology

16

2.1

EEX European Processing Potato Index

16

2.2

EEX European Liquid Milk Index

17

2.3

EEX European Skimmed Milk Powder Indices

17

2.4

EEX European Butter Indices

18

2.5

EEX European Whey Powder Indices

18

3.

Possible limitations of Agricultural Benchmarks

18

D.

Correction of Benchmarks

19

E.

Review and approval of the methodology

19

F.

Notes

19

Annex I

20

Benchmark Statement

Page 3

Release 0005

© EEX AG - part of eex group

A. Definitions

Where this benchmark statement uses terms defined in Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 ("Benchmark Regulation"), these terms have the meaning as defined therein.

"Power Benchmarks": means commodity benchmarks with electricity being the underlying asset for the purposes of Article 3(1) point (1) (b) (ii) of the Benchmark Regulation.

"Agricultural Benchmarks": means commodity benchmarks with processing potatoes, liquid milk, skimmed milk powder, whey powder or butter being the underlying asset for the purposes of Article 3(1)(1)(b)(ii) of the Benchmark Regulation.

B. Power Benchmarks

1. Classification of Power Benchmarks

1.1 Commodity benchmarks

The Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG are "commodity benchmarks" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (23) Benchmark Regulation.

1.2 Benchmarks from regulated data

The Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG constitute "regulated-data benchmarks" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (24) (iv) of the Benchmark Regulation, i.e. they are based on data from an electricity exchange within the meaning of Article 37(1) (j) of Directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and the Council. EEX AG also treats the data provided by the power exchange SEEPEX for the market area Serbia and the data provided by the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) for the market areas Kansai and Tokyo as regulated data.

1.3 No contributors

None of the Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG is based on submissions from "contributors" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (9) of the Benchmark Regulation.

Benchmark Statement

Page 4

Release 0005

© EEX AG - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:28:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
