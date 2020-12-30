EEX European Energy Exchange : Benchmark Statement - English

A. Definitions

Where this benchmark statement uses terms defined in Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 ("Benchmark Regulation"), these terms have the meaning as defined therein.

"Power Benchmarks": means commodity benchmarks with electricity being the underlying asset for the purposes of Article 3(1) point (1) (b) (ii) of the Benchmark Regulation.

"Agricultural Benchmarks": means commodity benchmarks with processing potatoes, liquid milk, skimmed milk powder, whey powder or butter being the underlying asset for the purposes of Article 3(1)(1)(b)(ii) of the Benchmark Regulation.

B. Power Benchmarks

1. Classification of Power Benchmarks

1.1 Commodity benchmarks

The Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG are "commodity benchmarks" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (23) Benchmark Regulation.

1.2 Benchmarks from regulated data

The Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG constitute "regulated-data benchmarks" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (24) (iv) of the Benchmark Regulation, i.e. they are based on data from an electricity exchange within the meaning of Article 37(1) (j) of Directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and the Council. EEX AG also treats the data provided by the power exchange SEEPEX for the market area Serbia and the data provided by the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) for the market areas Kansai and Tokyo as regulated data.

1.3 No contributors

None of the Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG is based on submissions from "contributors" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (9) of the Benchmark Regulation.