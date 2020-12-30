EEX European Energy Exchange : Benchmark Statement - English

Benchmark Statement
Table of Contents
|
A.
|
Definitions
|
|
4
|
B.
|
Power Benchmarks
|
|
4
|
1.
|
Classification of Power Benchmarks
|
|
4
|
1.1
|
Commodity benchmarks
|
|
4
|
1.2
|
Benchmarks from regulated data
|
|
4
|
1.3
|
No contributors
|
|
4
|
1.4
|
Title II and Annex II Benchmark Regulation
|
|
5
|
1.5
|
Non-critical benchmarks
|
|
5
|
1.6
|
Disclosures under Article 27(2a) Benchmark Regulation
|
5
|
2.
|
Market description
|
|
5
|
3.
|
Methodology of Power Benchmarks
|
|
5
|
4.
|
Possible limitations of benchmarks
|
|
14
|
C.
|
Agricultural Benchmarks
|
|
15
|
1.
|
Classification of Agricultural benchmarks
|
|
15
|
1.1
|
Commodity benchmarks
|
|
15
|
1.2
|
No regulated-data benchmarks
|
|
15
|
1.3
|
No Contributors
|
|
15
|
1.4
|
Title II and Annex II Benchmark Regulation
|
|
15
|
1.5
|
Non-critical benchmarks
|
|
15
|
1.6
|
Disclosures under Article 27(2a) Benchmark Regulation
|
16
|
2.
|
Market description and methodology
|
16
|
2.1
|
EEX European Processing Potato Index
|
16
|
2.2
|
EEX European Liquid Milk Index
|
17
|
2.3
|
EEX European Skimmed Milk Powder Indices
|
17
|
2.4
|
EEX European Butter Indices
|
18
|
2.5
|
EEX European Whey Powder Indices
|
18
|
3.
|
Possible limitations of Agricultural Benchmarks
|
18
|
D.
|
Correction of Benchmarks
|
19
|
E.
|
Review and approval of the methodology
|
19
|
F.
|
Notes
|
19
|
Annex I
|
|
20
|
A. Definitions
Where this benchmark statement uses terms defined in Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 ("Benchmark Regulation"), these terms have the meaning as defined therein.
"Power Benchmarks": means commodity benchmarks with electricity being the underlying asset for the purposes of Article 3(1) point (1) (b) (ii) of the Benchmark Regulation.
"Agricultural Benchmarks": means commodity benchmarks with processing potatoes, liquid milk, skimmed milk powder, whey powder or butter being the underlying asset for the purposes of Article 3(1)(1)(b)(ii) of the Benchmark Regulation.
B. Power Benchmarks
1. Classification of Power Benchmarks
1.1 Commodity benchmarks
The Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG are "commodity benchmarks" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (23) Benchmark Regulation.
1.2 Benchmarks from regulated data
The Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG constitute "regulated-data benchmarks" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (24) (iv) of the Benchmark Regulation, i.e. they are based on data from an electricity exchange within the meaning of Article 37(1) (j) of Directive 2009/72/EC of the European Parliament and the Council. EEX AG also treats the data provided by the power exchange SEEPEX for the market area Serbia and the data provided by the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) for the market areas Kansai and Tokyo as regulated data.
1.3 No contributors
None of the Power Benchmarks provided by EEX AG is based on submissions from "contributors" within the meaning of Article 3(1) point (9) of the Benchmark Regulation.
