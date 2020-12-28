EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Alert - Missing Natural Gas Spot Data for 23.12.2020

Affected commodity:

Issue description:

Missing contracts in gas spot files for the delivery periods: 26.12.2020 27.12.2020 Weekend (25., 26., 27., 28.12.2020)

All hubs affected

Affected date:

Affected files and paths:

/market_data/natgas/XXX/spot/csv/2020/20201223/GasSpotMarketResults_XXX_20201223.csv

/maker_data/natgas/XXX/spot/xls/2020/GasSpotHistory_XXX_2020.xls

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.