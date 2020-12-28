Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Alert - Missing Natural Gas Spot Data for 23.12.2020

12/28/2020
Affected commodity:

Issue description:

  • Missing contracts in gas spot files for the delivery periods:
    • 26.12.2020
    • 27.12.2020
    • Weekend (25., 26., 27., 28.12.2020)
  • All hubs affected

Affected date:

Affected files and paths:

  • /market_data/natgas/XXX/spot/csv/2020/20201223/GasSpotMarketResults_XXX_20201223.csv
  • /maker_data/natgas/XXX/spot/xls/2020/GasSpotHistory_XXX_2020.xls

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 08:38:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
