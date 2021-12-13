Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Final Settlement Prices for Liquid Milk Future December 2021

12/13/2021
Please find below the Final Settlement Prices for Liquid Milk Future December 2021 and do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Operations by phone +49 341 2156 222 if you have any further
questions.

Yours sincerely,

EEX Market Operations
T +49 341 2156-222 (Leipzig)
trading@eex.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 17:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS