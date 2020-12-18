Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX European Energy Exchange : Leistungsverzeichnis und Preise der EEX AG - 86a - Englisch

12/18/2020 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding.

18.12.2020 Leipzig

Release 0086a

Table of Contents

1.

Transaction Fees

4

1.1

General

4

1.2

Power Products

4

1.3

Natural Gas Products

6

1.4

Environmental Products

8

1.5

Agricultural Products

9

1.6

Global Commodities

10

2.

Trade Cancellation Fees

11

3.

Fee for Excessive Use of the Trading Systems

12

4.

Annual Fees and Further Fees

14

4.1

Annual Fees

14

4.2

New Trading Participants

18

4.3

View only

18

4.4

Fees for Frontends and Connection

19

4.5

Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers

21

4.6

Trainings and Events

22

4.6.1

Exchange Trader Trainings and EEX Trader Exam

22

4.6.2

Other Trainings

23

4.6.3

Other Events

23

4.6.4

General Conditions

23

4.7

EEX Group DataSource

24

4.7.1

Access via API

24

4.7.2

Access via Desktop App

24

4.7.3

Access via Excel Tool

25

4.7.4

Access via sFTP Server

25

4.7.5

General Conditions

28

4.8

Transparency and Reporting Services

29

4.8.1 Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and

MAR

29

4.8.2

Forwarding of fundamental data pursuant to EU Transparency Regulation

31

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

Page 2

Release 0086a

© EEX AG - part of eex group

4.8.3

Transaction data pursuant to REMIT

32

4.8.4

Position- and transaction data pursuant to MiFID II and MiFIR

33

4.8.5

Individual services on request

34

4.9

InsightCommodity

35

4.10

Other Services

36

5.

Market Support Agreements

37

5.1

General Market Support Agreements

37

5.1.1

Market Maker Agreements

37

5.1.2

Liquidity Provider Agreements

37

5.1.3

Volume Provider Agreements

37

5.1.4

Other Supporter Agreements

37

5.2

Special Market Support Initiatives for the Emissions Market

37

5.2.1

Initiator Aggressor Initiative

37

5.2.2

Roll Initiative

38

6.

General Rules

39

6.1

Validity

39

6.2

Due Date of Payments

39

6.2.1

Transaction Fees

39

6.2.2

Annual Fees and Technical Fees

39

6.2.2.1

General Conditions

39

6.2.2.2

Special Provisions for Trading in Natural Gas Products

39

6.2.3

Other Fees and Expenses

39

6.3

Debit

40

6.4

Value-Added Tax (VAT)

40

6.5

Termination

40

6.6

Amendments

40

6.7

Applicable Law; Place of Jurisdiction

40

Appendix A: Detailed Connection Prices

41

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

Page 3

Release 0086a

© EEX AG - part of eex group

1. Transaction Fees

1.1 General

EEX AG charges transaction fees for the execution of orders and the registration of trades (together "Transactions"). The transaction fees have to be paid by the respective trading participants1 on whose behalf the Transaction has been executed in accordance with EEX's Rules and Regulations. Transaction fees are derived from the volume executed in the corresponding units in Megawatt hours (MWh), Therms (thm), million British thermal unit (MMBtu), kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide (ktCO2), metric tonnes (t), short tons (st), days (d), or hours (h), respectively, or on the number of contracts concluded (Contract).

1.2 Power Products

EEX Power Futures (including EEX OTF Products)1)

Transactions in

EEX Power Week/Month/Quarter/Year Futures

0.0075 per MWh

EEX Nordic Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)

0.0025 per MWh

EEX-PXE Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)

0.015 per MWh

EEX Power Day and Weekend Futures

0.015 per MWh

EEX German Power and EEX Spanish Power Day and Weekend

0.0075 per MWh

Futures

EEX-PXE Czech and EEX-PXE Hungarian Day and Weekend Futures

0.03 per MWh

GB Power Futures (Day/Weekend/Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)2)

GBP 0.00375 per MWh

EEX Japanese Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year) 3)

¥ 2.00 per MWh

Options on EEX Power Futures1)

Transactions in Options on EEX Power Futures

with an option premium of € 0.15 per MWh or more

€ 0.0025 per MWh

with an option premium of less than € 0.15 per MWh

€ 0.00125 per MWh

1 If not stipulated otherwise: together for Exchange participants and Members of the EEX OTF.

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

Page 4

Release 0086a

© EEX AG - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 13:46:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aVOYA GLOBAL EQUITY DIVIDEND AND PREMIUM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Consolidated Dividend Press Release 12.15.20 IGD, IID, IAE, IHD, IRR
PU
08:57aKARORA RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
08:57aFinancial aid at a concessionary interest rate for every family during the festive season….
PU
08:57aINTERTEK : Appointment of a new Non-Executive Director and directorate changes
PU
08:57aENEL : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
08:57aGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Completes Offering of C$500 Million 2.378% Senior Debentures Due 2030
BU
08:56aUNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aGUIDEWIRE NAMED BEST-IN-CLASS IN THE AITE MATRIX : 2020 U.S. P&C Core Systems Evaluation Report
BU
08:56aBacardi Adds Sparkle to This Holiday Season With a Festive Décor Set, Curated in Partnership With Social Studies
BU
08:55aNew Strategy for Communication Abroad with a view to safeguarding Switzerland's interests and new FDFA sponsorship guidelines
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3S&P 500 : Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
4Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ