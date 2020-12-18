EEX European Energy Exchange : Leistungsverzeichnis und Preise der EEX AG - 86a - Englisch - Änderungen

The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding.

4.8.1 Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and

Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers

Fee for Excessive Use of the Trading Systems

1. Transaction Fees

1.1 General

EEX AG charges transaction fees for the execution of orders and the registration of trades (together "Transactions"). The transaction fees have to be paid by the respective trading participants1 on whose behalf the Transaction has been executed in accordance with EEX's Rules and Regulations. Transaction fees are derived from the volume executed in the corresponding units in Megawatt hours (MWh), Therms (thm), million British thermal unit (MMBtu), kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide (ktCO2), metric tonnes (t), short tons (st), days (d), or hours (h), respectively, or on the number of contracts concluded (Contract).

1.2 Power Products

EEX Power Futures (including EEX OTF Products)1)

Transactions in EEX Power Week/Month/Quarter/Year Futures € 0.0075 per MWh EEX Nordic Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year) € 0.0025 per MWh EEX-PXE Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year) € 0.015 per MWh EEX Power Day and Weekend Futures € 0.015 per MWh EEX German Power and EEX Spanish Power Day and Weekend € 0.0075 per MWh Futures EEX-PXE Czech and EEX-PXE Hungarian Day and Weekend Futures € 0.03 per MWh GB Power Futures (Day/Weekend/Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)2) GBP 0.00375 per MWh EEX Japanese Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year) 3) ¥ 2.00 per MWh Options on EEX Power Futures1) Transactions in Options on EEX Power Futures with an option premium of € 0.15 per MWh or more € 0.0025 per MWh with an option premium of less than € 0.15 per MWh € 0.00125 per MWh

1 If not stipulated otherwise: together for Exchange participants and Members of the EEX OTF.