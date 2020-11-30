EEX European Energy Exchange : List of Services and Prices of EEX AG - 84e - English - Track Changes

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Transaction Fees
|
4
|
1.1
|
General
|
4
|
1.2
|
Power Products
|
4
|
1.3
|
Natural Gas Products
|
6
|
1.4
|
Environmental Products
|
8
|
1.5
|
Agricultural Products
|
9
|
1.6
|
Global Commodities
|
10
|
2.
|
Trade Cancellation Fees
|
11
|
3.
|
Fee for Excessive Use of the Trading Systems
|
12
|
4.
|
Annual Fees and Further Fees
|
14
|
4.1
|
Annual Fees
|
14
|
4.2
|
New Trading Participants
|
18
|
4.3
|
View only
|
18
|
4.4
|
Fees for Frontends and Connection
|
19
|
4.5
|
Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers
|
21
|
4.6
|
Trainings and Events
|
22
|
4.6.1
|
Exchange Trader Trainings and EEX Trader Exam
|
22
|
4.6.2
|
Other Trainings
|
23
|
4.6.3
|
Other Events
|
23
|
4.6.4
|
General Conditions
|
23
|
4.7
|
EEX Group DataSource
|
24
|
4.7.1
|
Access via API
|
24
|
4.7.2
|
Access via Desktop App
|
24
|
4.7.3
|
Access via Excel Tool
|
25
|
4.7.4
|
Access via sFTP Server
|
25
|
4.7.5
|
General Conditions
|
28
|
4.8
|
Transparency and Reporting Services
|
29
4.8.1 Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and
|
|
MAR
|
|
29
|
4.8.2
|
Forwarding of fundamental data pursuant to EU Transparency Regulation
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.8.3
|
Transaction data pursuant to REMIT
|
32
|
4.8.4
|
Position- and transaction data pursuant to MiFID II and MiFIR
|
33
|
4.8.5
|
Individual services on request
|
34
|
4.9
|
InsightCommodity
|
35
|
4.10
|
Other Services
|
36
|
5.
|
Market Support Agreements
|
37
|
5.1
|
General Market Support Agreements
|
37
|
5.1.1
|
Market Maker Agreements
|
37
|
5.1.2
|
Liquidity Provider Agreements
|
37
|
5.1.3
|
Volume Provider Agreements
|
37
|
5.1.4
|
Other Supporter Agreements
|
37
|
5.2
|
Special Market Support Initiatives for the Emissions Market
|
37
|
5.2.1
|
Initiator Aggressor Initiative
|
37
|
5.2.2
|
Roll Initiative
|
38
|
6.
|
General Rules
|
39
|
6.1
|
Validity
|
39
|
6.2
|
Due Date of Payments
|
39
|
6.2.1
|
Transaction Fees
|
39
|
6.2.2
|
Annual Fees and Technical Fees
|
39
|
6.2.2.1
|
General Conditions
|
39
|
6.2.2.2
|
Special Provisions for Trading in Natural Gas Products
|
39
|
6.2.3
|
Other Fees and Expenses
|
39
|
6.3
|
Debit
|
40
|
6.4
|
Value-Added Tax (VAT)
|
40
|
6.5
|
Termination
|
40
|
6.6
|
Amendments
|
40
|
6.7
|
Applicable Law; Place of Jurisdiction
|
40
|
Appendix A: Detailed Connection Prices
|
41
|
1. Transaction Fees
1.1 General
EEX AG charges transaction fees for the execution of orders and the registration of trades (together "Transactions"). The transaction fees have to be paid by the respective trading participants1 on whose behalf the Transaction has been executed in accordance with EEX's Rules and Regulations. Transaction fees are derived from the volume executed in the corresponding units in Megawatt hours (MWh), Therms (thm), million British thermal unit (MMBtu), kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide (ktCO2), metric tonnes (t), short tons (st), days (d), or hours (h), respectively, or on the number of contracts concluded (Contract).
1.2 Power Products
EEX Power Futures (including EEX OTF Products)1)
|
|
Transactions in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Power Week/Month/Quarter/Year Futures
|
€
|
0.0075 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Nordic Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)
|
€
|
0.0025 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX-PXE Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)
|
€
|
0.015 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Power Day and Weekend Futures
|
€
|
0.015 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX German Power and EEX Spanish Power Day and Weekend
|
€
|
0.0075 per MWh
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX-PXE Czech and EEX-PXE Hungarian Day and Weekend Futures
|
€
|
0.03 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
GB Power Futures (Day/Weekend/Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)2)
|
GBP 0.00375 per MWh
|
|
EEX Japanese Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year) 3)
|
¥ 2.00 per MWh
|
Options on EEX Power Futures1)
|
|
|
|
Transactions in Options on EEX Power Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with an option premium of € 0.15 per MWh or more
|
€ 0.0025 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
with an option premium of less than € 0.15 per MWh
|
€ 0.00125 per MWh
|
|
|
|
1 If not stipulated otherwise: together for Exchange participants and Members of the EEX OTF.
