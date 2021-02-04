EEX European Energy Exchange : Market Data – sftp CSV Interface Specification

|
7.5
|
Power Option Market Results Spain
|
45
|
7.6
|
Future Style Power Option Market Results Germany
|
45
|
7.7
|
Future Style Power Option Market Results France
|
46
|
7.8
|
Future Style Power Option Market Results Italy
|
46
|
7.9
|
Future Style Power Option Market Results Spain
|
46
|
8.
|
Power Spot Market (EPEX)
|
48
|
8.1
|
General Remarks - Power Spot Market (EPEX)
|
48
|
8.2
|
Power Spot Intraday Trading Block Prices
|
48
|
8.3
|
Power Spot Intraday Trading Prices by Hours
|
48
|
8.4
|
Power Intraday Auction Germany
|
49
|
8.5
|
Power Spot Market Coupling
|
49
|
8.6
|
Power Spot French Capacity Market
|
50
|
8.7
|
Power Spot Auction aggregated Curves
|
50
|
8.8
|
Power Spot BBOF
|
51
|
8.9
|
Power Spot Auctions
|
51
|
8.10
|
Power Spot Trade Transactions
|
51
|
9.
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results
|
53
|
9.1
|
General Remarks - Natural Gas Spot Results
|
53
|
9.2
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results CEGH VTP
|
53
|
9.3
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results CZ VTP
|
53
|
9.4
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results ETF
|
54
|
9.5
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results GASPOOL
|
54
|
9.6
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results NBP
|
55
|
9.7
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results NCG
|
55
|
9.8
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results PEG Nord
|
55
|
9.9
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results PEG
|
56
|
9.10
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results PVB
|
56
|
9.11
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results TRS
|
56
|
9.12
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results TTF
|
57
|
9.13
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results ZEE
|
57
|
9.14
|
Natural Gas Spot Market Results ZTP
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Group DataSource SFTP CSV - Interface Specifications
|
Page 4
|
Release
|
Public © EEX AG - part of eex group