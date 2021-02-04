Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX European Energy Exchange : Market Data – sftp CSV Interface Specification

02/04/2021 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EEX Group DataSource

SFTP CSV - Interface

Specifications

03.02.2021 Leipzig

Version 017

Table of Contents

1.

Document History

8

2.

List of Abbreviations

11

3.

Management Overview

13

4.

Definitions

14

4.1

General File Design and File Creation

14

4.2

Definition of Used Data Types

14

4.3

Definition of Data Fields

15

4.4

Exchange trading days at EEX and EEX Gas

21

4.5

Known Issues

22

4.6

Archived Data

23

4.7

Notes on Data

23

5.

File Layouts

24

5.1

General Remarks

24

5.2

Futures Results

24

5.3

Option Results

25

5.4

Gas Spot Market Results

26

5.5

Emission Primary Auction Results

27

5.6

Emission Spot Secondary Market Results

28

5.7

Agricultural Index Results

30

5.8

ECarbix Results

30

5.9

EGIX Results

31

5.10

KWK Index Results

31

5.11

APDD Results

32

6.

Power Future Results

34

6.1

General Remarks - Power Future Results

34

6.2

Power Future Results Austria

34

6.3

Power Future Results Germany/Austria

35

6.4

Power Future Results Germany

35

6.5

Power Future Results Belgium

35

6.6

Power Future Results Czech

36

6.7

Power Future Results Netherlands

36

6.8

Power Future Results France

37

6.9

Power Future Results Greece

37

6.10

Power Future Results Hungary

37

6.11

Power Future Results Italy

38

6.12

Northern Power Future Results

38

6.13

Power Future Results Poland

39

6.14

Power Future Results Romania

39

6.15

Power Future Results Slovakia

39

6.16

Power Future Results Spain

40

6.17

Power Future Results Switzerland

40

6.18

Power Future Results United Kingdom

41

6.19

Power Future Results Bulgaria

41

6.20

Power Future Results Serbia

41

6.21

Power Future Results Slovenia

42

6.22

Power Future Results Japan Kansai

42

6.23

Power Future Results Japan Tokyo

42

7.

Power Option Results

44

7.1

General Remarks - Power Option Results

44

7.2

Power Option Market Results Germany

44

7.3

Power Option Market Results France

44

7.4

Power Option Market Results Italy

45

EEX Group DataSource SFTP CSV - Interface Specifications

Page 3

Release

Public © EEX AG - part of eex group

7.5

Power Option Market Results Spain

45

7.6

Future Style Power Option Market Results Germany

45

7.7

Future Style Power Option Market Results France

46

7.8

Future Style Power Option Market Results Italy

46

7.9

Future Style Power Option Market Results Spain

46

8.

Power Spot Market (EPEX)

48

8.1

General Remarks - Power Spot Market (EPEX)

48

8.2

Power Spot Intraday Trading Block Prices

48

8.3

Power Spot Intraday Trading Prices by Hours

48

8.4

Power Intraday Auction Germany

49

8.5

Power Spot Market Coupling

49

8.6

Power Spot French Capacity Market

50

8.7

Power Spot Auction aggregated Curves

50

8.8

Power Spot BBOF

51

8.9

Power Spot Auctions

51

8.10

Power Spot Trade Transactions

51

9.

Natural Gas Spot Market Results

53

9.1

General Remarks - Natural Gas Spot Results

53

9.2

Natural Gas Spot Market Results CEGH VTP

53

9.3

Natural Gas Spot Market Results CZ VTP

53

9.4

Natural Gas Spot Market Results ETF

54

9.5

Natural Gas Spot Market Results GASPOOL

54

9.6

Natural Gas Spot Market Results NBP

55

9.7

Natural Gas Spot Market Results NCG

55

9.8

Natural Gas Spot Market Results PEG Nord

55

9.9

Natural Gas Spot Market Results PEG

56

9.10

Natural Gas Spot Market Results PVB

56

9.11

Natural Gas Spot Market Results TRS

56

9.12

Natural Gas Spot Market Results TTF

57

9.13

Natural Gas Spot Market Results ZEE

57

9.14

Natural Gas Spot Market Results ZTP

57

EEX Group DataSource SFTP CSV - Interface Specifications

Page 4

Release

Public © EEX AG - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aKIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
02:23aCRÉDIT AGRICOLE : New partnership program for financing purchase of Corteva Agriscience plant protection agents
PU
02:23aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Share Capital Increase Registered
AQ
02:23aMachine Translation Market 2020-2024 | Market Vendors to Benefit from the Globalization of Business | Technavio
BU
02:22aOil on the boil, stocks and bonds toil
RE
02:21aCORESITE REALTY : 4Q20 Supplemental
PU
02:21aYOUGOV : Half of healthcare workers say the public is most to blame for recent rise in COVID-19 cases
PU
02:21aCRUNCHFISH : Can you see into the future? Crunchfish can.
AQ
02:21aCMS ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:21aGARTNER : HR Research Finds 58% of the Workforce Will Need New Skill Sets to Do Their Jobs Successfully
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy stalls as focus turns to Yellen meeting
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 2020 Net Profit Falls, Misses Market Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ