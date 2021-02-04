EEX European Energy Exchange : Market Data – sftp XLSX Interface Specification

|
5.8
|
Power Future History Belgium
|
|
23
|
5.9
|
Power Future History Czech
|
|
23
|
5.10
|
Power Future History Netherlands
|
|
24
|
5.11
|
Power Future History France
|
|
24
|
5.12
|
Power Future History OTF France
|
|
25
|
5.13
|
Power Future History Greece
|
|
25
|
5.14
|
Power Future History Hungary
|
|
26
|
5.15
|
Power Future History Italy
|
|
26
|
5.16
|
Nordic Power History Results
|
|
27
|
5.17
|
Power Future History Poland
|
|
27
|
5.18
|
Power Future History Romania
|
|
28
|
5.19
|
Power Future History Slovakia
|
|
28
|
5.20
|
Power Future History Spain
|
|
29
|
5.21
|
Power Future History Switzerland
|
|
29
|
5.22
|
Power Future History United Kingdom
|
|
29
|
5.23
|
Wind Power Futures History - Historic Product
|
|
30
|
5.24
|
Power Futures History Bulgaria
|
|
30
|
5.25
|
Power Futures History Serbia
|
|
31
|
5.26
|
Power Futures History Slovenia
|
|
31
|
5.27
|
Power Futures History Japan Kansai
|
|
32
|
5.28
|
Power Futures History Japan Tokyo
|
|
32
|
6.
|
Power Options History
|
|
34
|
6.1
|
General Remarks - Power Options History
|
|
34
|
6.2
|
Power Option Market History Germany
|
|
34
|
6.3
|
Power Option Market History France
|
|
34
|
6.4
|
Power Option Market History Italy
|
|
35
|
6.5
|
Power Option Market History Spain
|
|
35
|
6.6
|
Future Style Power Option Market History Germany
|
35
|
6.7
|
Future Style Power Option Market History France
|
36
|
6.8
|
Future Style Power Option Market History Italy
|
|
36
|
6.9
|
Future Style Power Option Market History Spain
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Group DataSource SFTP XLSX Interface Specification
|
|
Page 3
|
Release 010
|
Public © EEX AG - part of eex group