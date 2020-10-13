Log in
News  >  Companies

EEX European Energy Exchange : Nodal and IncubEx to launch first-ever physically delivered RIN futures

10/13/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Nodal Exchange and IncubEx announced today the upcoming launch of eight new Renewable Identification Number (RIN) futures and options contracts.

Pending regulatory review, Nodal will list the first-ever physically delivered futures contracts on D3, D4, D5 and D6 RIN markets on November 17, 2020. Complementary RIN options contracts will also be listed that day on the four futures contracts. The new contracts mark the latest expansion of the renewable fuels products group on Nodal, which offers the largest suite of listed environmental contracts in the world.

Please find attached the press release.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:09:09 UTC
