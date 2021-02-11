Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Participation in Emissions Auctions

02/11/2021 | 05:31am EST
Participation in Emissions Auctions

Business Development Environmental Markets,

Leipzig, 10 February 2021

Why participate in Emissions Auctions?

  • Auctioning is the default method of allocating allowances within the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) this means that companies liable under the EU ETS have to buy a proportion of allowances (European Union Allowances (EUAs) and EU Aviation Allowances (EUAAs)) through auctions

  • Auctioning is an open, transparent, harmonised and non-discriminatory process (see Auctioning Regulation)

  • Advantages to participate in EUA/ EUAA Auctions at EEX:

    • Unique access to emissions auctions on 5 days/week, covering 100% of European auction volume plus continuous trading on one single exchange

    • Variety of direct and indirect access options offered

    • Strong customers focus and personal assistance through our single admission team and offices in Leipzig, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Prague and Oslo

    • Fair and transparent price formation

    • Opportunity to hedge EU ETS business exposure

Who is eligible to bid in Emissions Auctions?

  • Eligible participants according the EU Auctioning Regulation are:

    • Compliance buyers (operators of stationary installations, aircraft operators)

    • Investment firms and credit institutions

    • Business groupings of compliance buyers

    • Other intermediaries specifically authorised by the home Member State

  • These participants have to fulfil admission requirements according to EU and EEX rules (see slide 5 for assistance in the admission process), i.a.:

    • Establishment in the EU (except for compliance buyers)

    • Hold a nominated holding account in the Union registry (see details)

    • Hold a nominated bank account

When are Emissions Auctions? And what volumes are auctioned?

To be auctioned by EEX in 2021: up to ~712 million EUA* and ~4 million EUAA

EU ETS States are the sellers of the allowances. They appoint an auctioneer to sell on their behalf and appoint an auction platform which is responsible for conducting the auctions.

EU common auction platform

EU auctions

  • Auctions for 25 EU Member States plus 3 EEA/EFTA countries (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein) plus Innovation Fund and Modernisation Fund

  • ~461 million allowances in 2021*

  • EUA Auctions held on Mon, Tue, and Thu, 9-11 am CET

  • EUAA Auctions on 17 March, 12 May, 7 July, 15 September, 10 November 2021

DE auctions

  • Auctions on behalf of Germany

  • ~132 million allowances in 2021*

  • EUA Auctions held weekly on Fri, 9-11 am CET

  • EUAA Auction on 13 October 2021

  • ~119 million allowances in 2021*

    PL auctions

  • Auctions on behalf of Poland (currently using the EU common auction platform)

  • EUA Auctions held weekly on Wed, 9-11 am CET

  • EUAA Auction on 14 April 2021

*Link to the Auction Calendar 2021. The certificates auctioned in September to December 2021 are preliminary and will be subject to adjustments due to the operation of the Market Stability Reserve.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

