EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Alert - EEX Transparency Data for Solar and Wind currently not updated

03/19/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Affected commodity:

  • EEX Transparency Data Power

Issue description:

  • Due to a system issue we are currently not receiving and distributing wind and solar data. We are working on the issue and will inform you as soon as the issue has been resolved.

Affected date:

Affected applications:

  • EEX Group DataSource API
  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP
  • EEX Group DataSource Excel Tool
  • EEX Group DataSource Desktop Application

Contact

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

