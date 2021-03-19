Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Alert - Solved - EEX Transparency Data for Solar and Wind currently not updated

03/19/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Affected commodity:

  • EEX Transparency Data Power

Issue description:

  • The issue has been resolved and the data is now updating as expected in all EEX Group DataSource real time products. The Data on the EEX Group DataSource sFTP will update this evening automatically. Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience.

Affected date:

Affected applications:

  • EEX Group DataSource API
  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP
  • EEX Group DataSource Excel Tool
  • EEX Group DataSource Desktop Application

Contact

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

