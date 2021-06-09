|
EEX European Energy Exchange : Press Release - New Exchange Council of elected
New Exchange Council of EEX elected
On 4 June 2021, the companies admitted to trading at European Energy Exchange (EEX) elected a new Exchange Council in accordance with the applicable schedule. Amongst others, the Exchange Council appoints and supervises the Management Board of the Exchange, approves the rules and regulations of the exchange as well as changes thereto and is involved in all essential decisions concerning the further development of the exchange.
The Exchange Council of EEX consists of 24 members. The Exchange Participants voted in four different election groups in order to adequately represent their different interests in the Exchange Council. The election was carried out via postal vote and resulted in the following new composition:
1. The group of producers, suppliers, processors and utilities is represented by:
Michael Bonde, Uniper Global Commodities SE
Cristiano Campi, ENI Global Energy Markets S.P.A.
Jens Göbel, CEPSA GAS Y ELECTRICIDAD S.A.
John Grey, EDF Trading Ltd.
Tor Gillet Mosegaard, Danske Commodities A/S
Sven Otten, Innogy Commodity Markets GmbH
David Poupě, CEZ, a.s.
Hervé Robert, Alpiq AG
Dr. Marco Saalfrank, Axpo Solutions AG
Dr. Jan Sierig, Enercity AG
Dr. Bernhard Walter, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
Dr. Jens Wimschulte, Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH
The group of members of the central clearing house European Commodity Clearing AG (ECC) of EEX Group, which are entitled to settle their own transactions as well as the transactions of their customers and transactions of trading participants without a clearing licence via ECC AG is represented by:
Stela Gerova, BNP Paribas S.A.
Vincent van Lith, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.
Ingo Ramming, Commerzbank AG, has been elected to represent the group of trading companies, financial service providers and credit institutions.
The group of commercial consumers, their service providers and other non-financial, asset- based trading firms is represented by:
Dominique Both, Gazprom Marketing & Trading Switzerland AG
Antoine Bourdon, Total Direct Energie S.A.
Pierre Chevalier, DB Energie GmbH
Paul Dawson, RWE Supply & Trading GmbH
Manfred Knabl, Verbund Energy4Business GmbH
Edgar Lange, Vitol S.A.
Dr. Michael Redanz, EWE Trading GmbH
Stefan Sewckow, MVV Trading GmbH
Dominic Ursino, Enel Global Trading S.p.A.
The chairperson and deputy chairpersons of the Exchange Council will be elected in the constitutive meeting of the Exchange Council on 23 June 2021.
In his capacity as the acting chairman of the Exchange Council, Dr. Michael Redanz, wishes to thank for the successful and trusting cooperation on behalf of the Exchange Council to the members who will leave the Council:
Michel de Keréver, Hydroption SAS,
Bernd Dinauer, ENGIE Global Markets SAS,
Pierre Guesry, Alpiq AG,
Dr. Jan Haizmann, EFET - European Federation of Energy Traders,
Heribert Hauck, BDI - Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.,
Jesper Severin Johanson, InCommodities A/S,
Volker Lischke, BKW Energie AG,
Prof. Dr. Felix Müsgens, Brandenburgische Technische Universität Cottbus-Senftenberg,
Dr. Peter Sentker, VIK - Verband der Industriellen Energie- und Kraftwirtschaft e.V.,
Andrea Vittorio Siri, Edison Trading S.p.A.,
Roderick Timmer, Cross Options International IV B.V.,
Dr. Anke Tuschek, BDEW - Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft e.V.,
Dr. Wolf B. von Bernuth, Energy & More Energiebroker GmbH und Co. KG, and
Leonardo Zannella, Enel Global Trading S.p.A.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for Guarantees of Origin, on behalf of the French State: www.eex.com
Contact:
EEX Public Relations
T +49 341 2156-216 | +33 1 73 03 76 52 presse@eex.com
Pressemitteilung09.06.2021
Neuer EEX Börsenrat gewählt
Am 4. Juni 2021 haben die zum Handel an der European Energy Exchange (EEX) zugelassenen Unternehmen turnusmäßig einen neuen Börsenrat gewählt. Unter anderem bestellt und überwacht der Börsenrat die Börsengeschäftsführung, verabschiedet das Regelwerk der Börse sowie dessen Änderungen und ist in alle wesentlichen Entscheidungen zur Weiterentwicklung der Börse eingebunden.
Der Börsenrat der EEX besteht aus 24 Mitgliedern. Die Börsenteilnehmer wählten in vier unterschiedlichen Wahlgruppen, um ihre verschiedenen Interessen im Börsenrat angemessen zu repräsentieren. Die Abstimmung erfolgte per Briefwahl und führte zu folgender Zusammensetzung:
1. Die Gruppe der Erzeuger, Lieferanten, Verarbeiter und Versorger wird repräsentiert durch:
Michael Bonde, Uniper Global Commodities SE
Cristiano Campi, ENI Global Energy Markets S.P.A.
Jens Göbel, CEPSA GAS Y ELECTRICIDAD S.A.
John Grey, EDF Trading Ltd.
Tor Gillet Mosegaard, Danske Commodities A/S
Sven Otten, Innogy Commodity Markets GmbH
David Poupě, CEZ, a.s.
Hervé Robert, Alpiq AG
Dr. Marco Saalfrank, Axpo Solutions AG
Dr. Jan Sierig, Enercity AG
Dr. Bernhard Walter, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
Dr. Jens Wimschulte, Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH
Die Gruppe der Mitglieder des zentralen Clearinghauses European Commodity Clearing AG (ECC AG) der EEX Group, die berechtigt sind, über die ECC AG sowohl ihre eigenen Transaktionen als auch die Transaktionen ihrer Kunden und Transaktionen von Handelsteilnehmern ohne Clearing-Lizenz abzuwickeln wird vertreten durch:
Stela Gerova, BNP Paribas S.A.
Vincent van Lith, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.
Aus der Gruppe der Handelsunternehmen, Finanzdienstleistungs- und Kreditinstitute wurde Ingo Ramming, Commerzbank AG gewählt.
Die Gruppe der kommerziellen Verbraucher, ihrer Dienstleister und sonstiger nicht- finanzieller, anlage-basierter Handelsunternehmen wird vertreten durch:
Dominique Both, Gazprom Marketing & Trading Switzerland AG
Antoine Bourdon, Total Direct Energie S.A.
Pierre Chevalier, DB Energie GmbH
Paul Dawson, RWE Supply & Trading GmbH
Manfred Knabl, Verbund Energy4Business GmbH
Edgar Lange, Vitol S.A.
Dr. Michael Redanz, EWE Trading GmbH
Stefan Sewckow, MVV Trading GmbH
Dominic Ursino, Enel Global Trading S.p.A.
Die Wahl des/der Vorsitzenden und stellvertretenden Vorsitzenden des Börsenrats erfolgt in der konstituierenden Sitzung des Börsenrats am 23. Juni 2021.
Der amtierende Börsenratsvorsitzende Dr. Michael Redanz bedankt sich für die vertrauensvolle und erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit bei den Mitgliedern, die aus dem Börsenrat ausscheiden:
Michel de Keréver, Hydroption SAS,
Bernd Dinauer, ENGIE Global Markets SAS,
Pierre Guesry, Alpiq AG,
Dr. Jan Haizmann, EFET - European Federation of Energy Traders,
Heribert Hauck, BDI - Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.,
Jesper Severin Johanson, InCommodities A/S,
Volker Lischke, BKW Energie AG,
