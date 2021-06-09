EEX European Energy Exchange : Press Release - New Exchange Council of elected

Press Release 09/06/2021

New Exchange Council of EEX elected

On 4 June 2021, the companies admitted to trading at European Energy Exchange (EEX) elected a new Exchange Council in accordance with the applicable schedule. Amongst others, the Exchange Council appoints and supervises the Management Board of the Exchange, approves the rules and regulations of the exchange as well as changes thereto and is involved in all essential decisions concerning the further development of the exchange.

The Exchange Council of EEX consists of 24 members. The Exchange Participants voted in four different election groups in order to adequately represent their different interests in the Exchange Council. The election was carried out via postal vote and resulted in the following new composition:

1. The group of producers, suppliers, processors and utilities is represented by:

Michael Bonde, Uniper Global Commodities SE

Cristiano Campi, ENI Global Energy Markets S.P.A.

Jens Göbel, CEPSA GAS Y ELECTRICIDAD S.A.

John Grey, EDF Trading Ltd.

Tor Gillet Mosegaard, Danske Commodities A/S

Sven Otten, Innogy Commodity Markets GmbH

David Poupě, CEZ, a.s.

Hervé Robert, Alpiq AG

Dr. Marco Saalfrank, Axpo Solutions AG

Dr. Jan Sierig, Enercity AG

Dr. Bernhard Walter, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Dr. Jens Wimschulte, Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH