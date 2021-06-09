Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EEX European Energy Exchange : Press Release - New Exchange Council of elected

06/09/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

09/06/2021

New Exchange Council of EEX elected

On 4 June 2021, the companies admitted to trading at European Energy Exchange (EEX) elected a new Exchange Council in accordance with the applicable schedule. Amongst others, the Exchange Council appoints and supervises the Management Board of the Exchange, approves the rules and regulations of the exchange as well as changes thereto and is involved in all essential decisions concerning the further development of the exchange.

The Exchange Council of EEX consists of 24 members. The Exchange Participants voted in four different election groups in order to adequately represent their different interests in the Exchange Council. The election was carried out via postal vote and resulted in the following new composition:

1. The group of producers, suppliers, processors and utilities is represented by:

  • Michael Bonde, Uniper Global Commodities SE
  • Cristiano Campi, ENI Global Energy Markets S.P.A.
  • Jens Göbel, CEPSA GAS Y ELECTRICIDAD S.A.
  • John Grey, EDF Trading Ltd.
  • Tor Gillet Mosegaard, Danske Commodities A/S
  • Sven Otten, Innogy Commodity Markets GmbH
  • David Poupě, CEZ, a.s.
  • Hervé Robert, Alpiq AG
  • Dr. Marco Saalfrank, Axpo Solutions AG
  • Dr. Jan Sierig, Enercity AG
  • Dr. Bernhard Walter, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  • Dr. Jens Wimschulte, Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH

Press Release

Page 1

© EEX AG - part of eex group

  1. The group of members of the central clearing house European Commodity Clearing AG (ECC) of EEX Group, which are entitled to settle their own transactions as well as the transactions of their customers and transactions of trading participants without a clearing licence via ECC AG is represented by:
    • Stela Gerova, BNP Paribas S.A.
    • Vincent van Lith, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.
  3. Ingo Ramming, Commerzbank AG, has been elected to represent the group of trading companies, financial service providers and credit institutions.
  4. The group of commercial consumers, their service providers and other non-financial, asset- based trading firms is represented by:
    • Dominique Both, Gazprom Marketing & Trading Switzerland AG
    • Antoine Bourdon, Total Direct Energie S.A.
    • Pierre Chevalier, DB Energie GmbH
    • Paul Dawson, RWE Supply & Trading GmbH
    • Manfred Knabl, Verbund Energy4Business GmbH
    • Edgar Lange, Vitol S.A.
    • Dr. Michael Redanz, EWE Trading GmbH
    • Stefan Sewckow, MVV Trading GmbH
    • Dominic Ursino, Enel Global Trading S.p.A.

The chairperson and deputy chairpersons of the Exchange Council will be elected in the constitutive meeting of the Exchange Council on 23 June 2021.

In his capacity as the acting chairman of the Exchange Council, Dr. Michael Redanz, wishes to thank for the successful and trusting cooperation on behalf of the Exchange Council to the members who will leave the Council:

  • Michel de Keréver, Hydroption SAS,
  • Bernd Dinauer, ENGIE Global Markets SAS,
  • Pierre Guesry, Alpiq AG,
  • Dr. Jan Haizmann, EFET - European Federation of Energy Traders,
  • Heribert Hauck, BDI - Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.,
  • Jesper Severin Johanson, InCommodities A/S,

Press Release

Page 2

© EEX AG - part of eex group

  • Volker Lischke, BKW Energie AG,
  • Prof. Dr. Felix Müsgens, Brandenburgische Technische Universität Cottbus-Senftenberg,
  • Dr. Peter Sentker, VIK - Verband der Industriellen Energie- und Kraftwirtschaft e.V.,
  • Andrea Vittorio Siri, Edison Trading S.p.A.,
  • Roderick Timmer, Cross Options International IV B.V.,
  • Dr. Anke Tuschek, BDEW - Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft e.V.,
  • Dr. Wolf B. von Bernuth, Energy & More Energiebroker GmbH und Co. KG, and
  • Leonardo Zannella, Enel Global Trading S.p.A.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for Guarantees of Origin, on behalf of the French State: www.eex.com

Contact:

EEX Public Relations

T +49 341 2156-216 | +33 1 73 03 76 52 presse@eex.com

Press Release

Page 3

© EEX AG - part of eex group

Pressemitteilung09.06.2021

Neuer EEX Börsenrat gewählt

Am 4. Juni 2021 haben die zum Handel an der European Energy Exchange (EEX) zugelassenen Unternehmen turnusmäßig einen neuen Börsenrat gewählt. Unter anderem bestellt und überwacht der Börsenrat die Börsengeschäftsführung, verabschiedet das Regelwerk der Börse sowie dessen Änderungen und ist in alle wesentlichen Entscheidungen zur Weiterentwicklung der Börse eingebunden.

Der Börsenrat der EEX besteht aus 24 Mitgliedern. Die Börsenteilnehmer wählten in vier unterschiedlichen Wahlgruppen, um ihre verschiedenen Interessen im Börsenrat angemessen zu repräsentieren. Die Abstimmung erfolgte per Briefwahl und führte zu folgender Zusammensetzung:

1. Die Gruppe der Erzeuger, Lieferanten, Verarbeiter und Versorger wird repräsentiert durch:

  • Michael Bonde, Uniper Global Commodities SE
  • Cristiano Campi, ENI Global Energy Markets S.P.A.
  • Jens Göbel, CEPSA GAS Y ELECTRICIDAD S.A.
  • John Grey, EDF Trading Ltd.
  • Tor Gillet Mosegaard, Danske Commodities A/S
  • Sven Otten, Innogy Commodity Markets GmbH
  • David Poupě, CEZ, a.s.
  • Hervé Robert, Alpiq AG
  • Dr. Marco Saalfrank, Axpo Solutions AG
  • Dr. Jan Sierig, Enercity AG
  • Dr. Bernhard Walter, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  • Dr. Jens Wimschulte, Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH

Press Release

Page 4

© EEX AG - part of eex group

  1. Die Gruppe der Mitglieder des zentralen Clearinghauses European Commodity Clearing AG (ECC AG) der EEX Group, die berechtigt sind, über die ECC AG sowohl ihre eigenen Transaktionen als auch die Transaktionen ihrer Kunden und Transaktionen von Handelsteilnehmern ohne Clearing-Lizenz abzuwickeln wird vertreten durch:
    • Stela Gerova, BNP Paribas S.A.
    • Vincent van Lith, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.
  3. Aus der Gruppe der Handelsunternehmen, Finanzdienstleistungs- und Kreditinstitute wurde Ingo Ramming, Commerzbank AG gewählt.
  4. Die Gruppe der kommerziellen Verbraucher, ihrer Dienstleister und sonstiger nicht- finanzieller, anlage-basierter Handelsunternehmen wird vertreten durch:
    • Dominique Both, Gazprom Marketing & Trading Switzerland AG
    • Antoine Bourdon, Total Direct Energie S.A.
    • Pierre Chevalier, DB Energie GmbH
    • Paul Dawson, RWE Supply & Trading GmbH
    • Manfred Knabl, Verbund Energy4Business GmbH
    • Edgar Lange, Vitol S.A.
    • Dr. Michael Redanz, EWE Trading GmbH
    • Stefan Sewckow, MVV Trading GmbH
    • Dominic Ursino, Enel Global Trading S.p.A.

Die Wahl des/der Vorsitzenden und stellvertretenden Vorsitzenden des Börsenrats erfolgt in der konstituierenden Sitzung des Börsenrats am 23. Juni 2021.

Der amtierende Börsenratsvorsitzende Dr. Michael Redanz bedankt sich für die vertrauensvolle und erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit bei den Mitgliedern, die aus dem Börsenrat ausscheiden:

  • Michel de Keréver, Hydroption SAS,
  • Bernd Dinauer, ENGIE Global Markets SAS,
  • Pierre Guesry, Alpiq AG,
  • Dr. Jan Haizmann, EFET - European Federation of Energy Traders,
  • Heribert Hauck, BDI - Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.,
  • Jesper Severin Johanson, InCommodities A/S,
  • Volker Lischke, BKW Energie AG,

Press Release

Page 5

© EEX AG - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 14:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aTENCENT  : Biden to issue order to address data collection in apps like WeChat, TikTok - sources
RE
10:14aEgyptian start-up offers end-to-end undertaking service
RE
10:11aMACRO WORKS : a decision-tree approach to exchange rate policy
PU
10:08aTatneft to Buy EkoPet for $89.2 Million
DJ
10:06aCampbell Soup lowers annual profit forecast as costs rise
RE
10:05aShell to step up energy transition after landmark court ruling
RE
10:04aBank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy
RE
10:03aGSK consumer arm confident that growth, cash flow will help with debt
RE
10:03aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE  : Press Release - New Exchange Council of elected
PU
10:03aU.S. withdrawing Trump executive orders that sought to ban TikTok, WeChat
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS