EEX European Energy Exchange : Zero Carbon Freight Index - Methodology

07/12/2021
Specification

EEX Zero Carbon Freight Index

Extension of the EU ETS to maritime transport will require ship owners and operators to surrender emissions allowances for a portion of carbon emissions incurred on freight voyages that call at ports in the European Union (EU).

The new EEX Zero Carbon Freight Index calculates a synthetic FFA time-charter rate for Capesize and Panamax vessels, adjusted for the theoretical cost of carbon. Price information is taken from the highly liquid EEX Dry Freight FFA market and the EEX EUA Futures market to create a daily "Zero Carbon FFA" rate.

Freight rates are calculated as the volume-weighted average prices for the front month FFA market, based on transactions cleared at EEX during the previous trading session (T-1). The EUA price is the last available daily settlement price (DSP) for EUA front December futures, traded on EEX in the previous trading session.

Index calculation:

=

_

×

_

+ [( × ) × (

× )]

_

Legend:

Description

Unit

Capesize

Panamax

FFA_

Front Month EEX FFA

USD / DAY

VWAP C5TC

VWAP P5TC

FC

Fuel Consumption

Metric Tonnes (MT) / day

60

30

CCF

Carbon Conversion Factor

MT CO2 / MT Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO)

3.114

3.114

EUADec

Front December EEX EUA

EUR / MT

DSP

DSP

Futures

EURUSD

Currency conversion

1 EUR / USD

ECB

ECB

Source data:

FFA and EUA data are provided by EEX. Fuel consumption and carbon conversion factors are based on data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Ship Fuel Consumption Database (MEPC 76/6/1). Currency conversions are performed by using the reference rates from the European Central Bank (https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/policy_and_exchange_rates).

Subscriber notes:

The EEX Zero Carbon Freight Index (ZCFI) is an information product only, and can not be traded outright. Rates are published on a daily basis before 12pm Singapore time, except on clearing house ('Target 2') holidays. In the case of missing values due to local non-trading days in FFA and EUA markets, the last known value (T-2) will be used.

For more information about how to execute transactions in the EEX FFA and EUA markets for freight participants, please contact freight@eex.com.

Index Specification - EEX Zero Carbon Freight Index (ZCFI)

© EEX AG - part of eex group

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
