EEX Final Settlement Prices for Dairy Futures January 2022

01/27/2022 | 03:09am EST
Dear Sir or Madam,

Please find below the Final Settlement Prices for Dairy Futures January 2022.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Operations by phone +49 341 2156 222 if you have any further questions.

Yours sincerely,

EEX Market Operations
T +49 341 2156-222 (Leipzig)
trading@eex.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
