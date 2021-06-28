Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Group DataSource Desktop App - User Guide

06/28/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EEX Group DataSource

Desktop App

- User Guide

Desktop App 23.08.2019 Leipzig

Ref. 0003

Internal

Table of Contents

1.

Symbols

4

1.1

Symbology

4

1.2

Month Codes

6

1.3

Symbol Search

6

1.4

The symbol Tree

8

2.

Getting Started

13

2.1

Launching EEX Group DataSource Desktop App

13

2.2

EEX Group DataSource Workspaces

15

3.

Quotes

16

3.1

Quote Process

16

3.2

Selecting Quote Data Fields

16

3.3

Quote Field Definitions

18

3.4

Quote Preferences

20

4.

History

23

4.1

History Process

23

4.2

Currency / Unit Conversion

25

4.3

Selecting Historical Data Fields

27

4.4

Filling Missing Data

28

4.5

Historical Time Series

28

4.6

History Preferences

29

5.

Charts

31

Internal

5.1

Chart Process

31

5.2

Chart Type and Color

32

5.3

Trendlines

35

5.4

Studies

37

5.5

Charts Data Display

40

5.6

Axis Settings

41

5.7

Continuation Charts

43

6.

Curve

44

6.1

Curve Process

44

6.2

Curve Display Preferences

45

6.3

Linked Forward Curves

47

7.

Options

48

7.1

Option Process

48

7.2

Option Parameters

51

7.3

Option Display Preferences

51

8.

Scrolling News

53

8.1

Scrolling News Process

53

8.2

Scrolling News Display Preferences

53

9.

Fixed News

55

9.1

Fixed News Process

55

9.2

Fixed News Display Preferences

55

10.

Alerts

57

EEX Group DataSourceDesktop App - User Guide

Page 3

Release 0003

Public, © EEX AG - part of eex group

1. Symbols

1.1 Symbology

Symbology is the interpretation of how symbols are configured. Knowing the symbology, will assist you when creating a quote query or when configuring an historical table.

Formatting EEX Group Market Data

EEX Group Market Data Symbols are composed as follows:

/E.PRODUCTCODE FOR EMISSION SPOT AND ALL FUTURES -E.PRODUCTCODE FOR OPTIONS

#E.PRODUCTCODE FOR GAS SPOT $E.PRODUCTCODE FOR INDICES #EEXT.CODES FOR TRANSPARENCY DATA

  • EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Spot and Futures contracts are prefaced with a /E. followed by the root, month code, then year.
  • EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Options contracts are prefaced with a -E. followed by the root, month code, then year.
  • EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Gas Spot contracts are prefaced with a #E. followed by the root.
  • EEX Group Indices Symbols for Agriculture and APDD are prefaced with a $E. followed by the root. The remaining EEX Group Indices Symbols are prefaced with a #E. followed by the root.
  • EEX Transparency Data are prefaced with a #EEXT. followed by the root for time series. Events will be available as News.

Example:

  • /E.DEBMH19 where
  1. DEBM = Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures o H = March
    o 19= 2019

NOTE: The /E. in front of the symbol root specifies the EEX Group trading session.

Rolling Futures: Rolling futures symbols automatically change the contract on contract expiration. A nearby for the EEX Group session is the root preceded by '/E.' and followed by .

Examples:

  • /E.DEBM<0> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Current Month
  • /E.DEBM<1> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Front Month
  • /E.DEBM<2> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - One Months Out

EEX Group DataSourceDesktop App - User Guide

Page 4

Release 0003

Public, © EEX AG - part of eex group

Rolling Futures - Alias: An alias represents the current contract and will change as the contracts roll. An alias is the root preceded by '/E.' and followed by [numeric month out].

Examples:

  • /E.DEBM[0] Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Front Month. NOTE: On a QUOTE query, /E.DEBM<0> and /E.DEBM [0] will return the same data
  • /E.DEBM[1] Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Front Month
Rolling Futures - Continuous Months: (HISTORICAL QUERY ONLY) Rolling futures symbology for a particular delivery month is the root . (Note the month is entered by its first three letters and is not case sensitive.) This pulls the most current trading contract. To access a month beyond the most current month, use the root . Both symbologies follow similar formats for different symbols.

Examples:

  • /E.DEBM Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures January
  • /E.DEBM<_jan2b_1> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures 2nd January out continuous
  • /E.DEBM<_jan2b_2> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures 3rd January out continuous

Futures Symbology - Examples

Description

Root

Symbol

Example

EEX Group /E.

Phelix DE

/E.DEBM

/E.DEBMmyy

/E.DEBMN19 July 2019

Base Month

Futures

Gaspool

/E.G2BM

/E.G2BMmyy

/E.G2BMN19 July 2019

Natural Gas

Month

Futures

EEX Transparency #EEXT.

EEX Available

#EEXT.AC.PMWD.AT-

-

-

Capacity -

LGNTE

Austria -

Biomass

EEX

#EEXT.GQC.PMWH-DE

-

-

Generaion

Quantity -

Germany

EEX Group DataSourceDesktop App - User Guide

Page 5

Release 0003

Public, © EEX AG - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 14:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aEVERYONE'S FRENEMY : Carbon Footprinting
PU
11:06aF5  : Industry accolades for F5's Shape Security point to technology, scale, and results
PU
11:06aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Mixed-use property on Upper West Side of Manhattan seeks $7.45M
PU
11:06aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Historic Upper West Side multi-housing townhouse in Manhattan seeks $8.495M
PU
11:06aAMERICAN AIRLINES  : The shared rewards of allyship
PU
11:06aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : SWEPCO Issues Requests for Proposals for Purchase of Wind, Solar and Short-term Generation
PU
11:06aF5 & CISCO ACI ESSENTIALS : ServiceCenter — One stop shop for IP address facts
PU
11:06aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:03aLondon lawyer tells court ENRC conspiracy allegations are "bonkers"
RE
11:03aEQS GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin shrugs off UK crackdown on major crypto exchange Binance
2What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
3European travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

HOT NEWS