EEX Group DataSource Desktop App - User Guide

Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Symbols
|
4
|
1.1
|
Symbology
|
4
|
1.2
|
Month Codes
|
6
|
1.3
|
Symbol Search
|
6
|
1.4
|
The symbol Tree
|
8
|
2.
|
Getting Started
|
13
|
2.1
|
Launching EEX Group DataSource Desktop App
|
13
|
2.2
|
EEX Group DataSource Workspaces
|
15
|
3.
|
Quotes
|
16
|
3.1
|
Quote Process
|
16
|
3.2
|
Selecting Quote Data Fields
|
16
|
3.3
|
Quote Field Definitions
|
18
|
3.4
|
Quote Preferences
|
20
|
4.
|
History
|
23
|
4.1
|
History Process
|
23
|
4.2
|
Currency / Unit Conversion
|
25
|
4.3
|
Selecting Historical Data Fields
|
27
|
4.4
|
Filling Missing Data
|
28
|
4.5
|
Historical Time Series
|
28
|
4.6
|
History Preferences
|
29
|
5.
|
Charts
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal
|
5.1
|
Chart Process
|
31
|
5.2
|
Chart Type and Color
|
32
|
5.3
|
Trendlines
|
35
|
5.4
|
Studies
|
37
|
5.5
|
Charts Data Display
|
40
|
5.6
|
Axis Settings
|
41
|
5.7
|
Continuation Charts
|
43
|
6.
|
Curve
|
44
|
6.1
|
Curve Process
|
44
|
6.2
|
Curve Display Preferences
|
45
|
6.3
|
Linked Forward Curves
|
47
|
7.
|
Options
|
48
|
7.1
|
Option Process
|
48
|
7.2
|
Option Parameters
|
51
|
7.3
|
Option Display Preferences
|
51
|
8.
|
Scrolling News
|
53
|
8.1
|
Scrolling News Process
|
53
|
8.2
|
Scrolling News Display Preferences
|
53
|
9.
|
Fixed News
|
55
|
9.1
|
Fixed News Process
|
55
|
9.2
|
Fixed News Display Preferences
|
55
|
10.
|
Alerts
|
57
|
1. Symbols
1.1 Symbology
Symbology is the interpretation of how symbols are configured. Knowing the symbology, will assist you when creating a quote query or when configuring an historical table.
Formatting EEX Group Market Data
EEX Group Market Data Symbols are composed as follows:
/E.PRODUCTCODE FOR EMISSION SPOT AND ALL FUTURES -E.PRODUCTCODE FOR OPTIONS
#E.PRODUCTCODE FOR GAS SPOT $E.PRODUCTCODE FOR INDICES #EEXT.CODES FOR TRANSPARENCY DATA
-
EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Spot and Futures contracts are prefaced with a /E. followed by the root, month code, then year.
-
EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Options contracts are prefaced with a -E. followed by the root, month code, then year.
-
EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Gas Spot contracts are prefaced with a #E. followed by the root.
-
EEX Group Indices Symbols for Agriculture and APDD are prefaced with a $E. followed by the root. The remaining EEX Group Indices Symbols are prefaced with a #E. followed by the root.
-
EEX Transparency Data are prefaced with a #EEXT. followed by the root for time series. Events will be available as News.
Example:
-
DEBM = Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures o H = March
o 19= 2019
NOTE: The /E. in front of the symbol root specifies the EEX Group trading session.
Rolling Futures:
Rolling futures symbols automatically change the contract on contract expiration. A nearby for the EEX Group session is the root preceded by '/E.' and followed by .
Examples:
-
/E.DEBM<0> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Current Month
-
/E.DEBM<1> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Front Month
-
/E.DEBM<2> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - One Months Out
Rolling Futures - Alias: An alias represents the current contract and will change as the contracts roll. An alias is the root preceded by '/E.' and followed by [numeric month out].
Examples:
Rolling Futures - Continuous Months:
-
/E.DEBM[0] Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Front Month. NOTE: On a QUOTE query, /E.DEBM<0> and /E.DEBM [0] will return the same data
-
/E.DEBM[1] Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Front Month
(HISTORICAL QUERY ONLY) Rolling futures symbology for a particular delivery month is the root . (Note the month is entered by its first three letters and is not case sensitive.) This pulls the most current trading contract. To access a month beyond the most current month, use the root . Both symbologies follow similar formats for different symbols.
Examples:
-
/E.DEBM Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures January
-
/E.DEBM<_jan2b_1> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures 2nd January out continuous
-
/E.DEBM<_jan2b_2> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures 3rd January out continuous
Futures Symbology - Examples
|
Description
|
Root
|
Symbol
|
Example
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Group /E.
|
|
|
|
|
Phelix DE
|
/E.DEBM
|
/E.DEBMmyy
|
/E.DEBMN19 July 2019
|
|
Base Month
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaspool
|
/E.G2BM
|
/E.G2BMmyy
|
/E.G2BMN19 July 2019
|
|
Natural Gas
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Transparency #EEXT.
|
|
|
|
EEX Available
|
#EEXT.AC.PMWD.AT-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Capacity -
|
LGNTE
|
|
|
|
Austria -
|
|
|
|
|
Biomass
|
|
|
|
|
EEX
|
#EEXT.GQC.PMWH-DE
|
-
|
-
|
|
Generaion
|
|
|
|
|
Quantity -
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
