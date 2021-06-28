EEX Group DataSource Desktop App - User Guide

1. Symbols

1.1 Symbology

Symbology is the interpretation of how symbols are configured. Knowing the symbology, will assist you when creating a quote query or when configuring an historical table.

Formatting EEX Group Market Data

EEX Group Market Data Symbols are composed as follows:

/E.PRODUCTCODE FOR EMISSION SPOT AND ALL FUTURES -E.PRODUCTCODE FOR OPTIONS

#E.PRODUCTCODE FOR GAS SPOT $E.PRODUCTCODE FOR INDICES #EEXT.CODES FOR TRANSPARENCY DATA

EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Spot and Futures contracts are prefaced with a /E. followed by the root, month code, then year.

EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Options contracts are prefaced with a -E. followed by the root, month code, then year.

-E. followed by the root, month code, then year. EEX Group Market Data Symbols for Gas Spot contracts are prefaced with a #E. followed by the root.

EEX Group Indices Symbols for Agriculture and APDD are prefaced with a $E. followed by the root. The remaining EEX Group Indices Symbols are prefaced with a #E. followed by the root.

EEX Transparency Data are prefaced with a #EEXT. followed by the root for time series. Events will be available as News.

Example:

/E.DEBMH19 where

DEBM = Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures o H = March

o 19= 2019

NOTE: The /E. in front of the symbol root specifies the EEX Group trading session.

Rolling Futures:

Rolling futures symbols automatically change the contract on contract expiration. A nearby for the EEX Group session is the root preceded by '/E.' and followed by .

Examples:

/E.DEBM<0> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Current Month

/E.DEBM<1> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - Front Month

/E.DEBM<2> Phelix DE Base Load Month Futures - One Months Out