EEX Press Release - EEX European Emissions market records strong gains in first half year

07/19/2021 | 10:12am EDT
  • Emissions market reach 743 million tonnes, up +32 % vs. H1 2020
  • Increased trading activity in EEX Emissions Futures order book

The European Enery Exchange (EEX) reported significant growth on its European Emissions markets in the first half of 2021. The total volume amounted to 742 million tonnes of CO2 which marks an increase of 32% compared to the first half of the previous year (H1 2020: 561 million tonnes of CO2).

The Emissions Secondary Spot market, which EEX organizes in cooperation with its partner Incubex, rose by 74% to 53 million tonnes of CO2 (H1 2020: 30 million tonnes of CO2), being the main growth driver of the Spot markets which overall increased by 6% to 361 million tonnes of CO2 (H1 2020: 342 million tonnes of CO2).

The Emissions Derivatives market developed extremely positive, increasing by 74% to 381 million tonnes of CO2, with Emission Futures reaching 337 million tonnes of CO2 (+65%) and Emission Options 44 million tonnes of CO2 (+201%). EEX and Incubex further noted a strong increase in the number of trading participants in its EUA Futures order book in which the number of participants increased by 40% y-o-y, reaching a new high and rounding up a strong overall support of clients.

Peter Reitz, EEX Chief Executive Officer, comments: 'The growth in volume and participants underlines the positive development of our Environmentals offering. In addition to our central role within the EU ETS, we're honoured to organise the sale of fuel emission allowances for the national German Emissions Trading Scheme (nEHS). The nEHS is an important step to extend CO2 pricing to further sectors and we are committed to contributing to this development towards decarbonized energy markets. As a leading player in emissions trading worldwide, we are perfectly placed to drive the topic of sustainability throughout the commodities business.'

In addition to the secondary markets, EEX is the leading primary auction platform for emission allowances in Europe. Until 30 June 2021, EEX successfully executed 105 primary market emissions auctions in 2021. More that 308 million allowances have been sold via the exchange in the first of 2021, raising more than 13.9 billion Euro of revenues for the EU member states as well as the EWR-EFTA states.

EEX Environmental Products Europe H1 2021 H1 2020 Change
EEX Environmental Products Europe (tonnes of CO2) 742,045,000 560,526,500 32%
Emissions Spot Market 361,052,000 341,760,500 6%
- thereof: Primary Auctions Spot 308,326,000 311,435,500 -1%
- thereof: Secondary Market Spot 52,726,000 30,325,000 74%
Emissions Derivatives Market 380,993,000 218,766,000 74%
- thereof: Emissions Futures 336,918,000 204,141,000 65%
- thereof: Emissions Options 44,075,000 14,625,000 201%

For the full overview of EEX Group's volumes in the first half of 2021, please click here.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and commodity products around the globe. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, it offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for Guarantees of Origin, on behalf of the French State. More information: www.eex.com

Contact: EEX Public Relations

T +49 341 2156-216 | +33 1 73 03 76 52

presse@eex.com | www.eex.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS