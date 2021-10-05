EEX Press Release - Sell-off in German national emissions trading scheme successfully launched

EEX: Sell-off in German national emissions trading scheme successfully launched

The European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) successfully launched the sell-off of national emission certificates ("nEHS certificates", identified on EEX by the abbreviation "nEZ") in the German national emissions trading scheme (nEHS) today.

At the start of the sell-off, 500,012 nEHS certificates were sold via EEX to a total of 4 participants at the fixed price of 25 Euros each. Significantly more users from different participants have logged in during the first sell-off to test the new platform. Due to the settlement modalities for the so-called DCP nEHS customers, the sell-off volume and the number of DCP customers will be published one week later. Thus, the final sales and participant figures for a sell-off date are finally determined after one week in each case and are communicated on the EEX website. EEX publishes further details on its website under this link.

Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer of EEX, comments: "The German national emissions trading scheme is a major instrument to achieve the national climate targets in addition to the already established European emissions trading scheme (EU ETS), since the German heat and transport sectors will be included in CO2 pricing for the first time. We are proud of the successful start of the sell- off and very pleased to be able to contribute to the national climate protection goals."

All CO2-causing fuels, in particular petrol, diesel, heating oil, LPG, natural gas and, from 2023, coal, will be included in the German national emissions trading scheme. Those companies that bring the fuels into circulation, for example natural gas suppliers or companies in the mineral oil industry, are obliged to purchase national emission certificates.