EEX Press Release - Sell-off in German national emissions trading scheme successfully launched

EEX: Sell-off in German national emissions trading scheme successfully launched
The European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) successfully launched the sell-off of national emission certificates ("nEHS certificates", identified on EEX by the abbreviation "nEZ") in the German national emissions trading scheme (nEHS) today.
At the start of the sell-off, 500,012 nEHS certificates were sold via EEX to a total of 4 participants at the fixed price of 25 Euros each. Significantly more users from different participants have logged in during the first sell-off to test the new platform. Due to the settlement modalities for the so-called DCP nEHS customers, the sell-off volume and the number of DCP customers will be published one week later. Thus, the final sales and participant figures for a sell-off date are finally determined after one week in each case and are communicated on the EEX website. EEX publishes further details on its website under this link.
Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer of EEX, comments: "The German national emissions trading scheme is a major instrument to achieve the national climate targets in addition to the already established European emissions trading scheme (EU ETS), since the German heat and transport sectors will be included in CO2 pricing for the first time. We are proud of the successful start of the sell- off and very pleased to be able to contribute to the national climate protection goals."
All CO2-causing fuels, in particular petrol, diesel, heating oil, LPG, natural gas and, from 2023, coal, will be included in the German national emissions trading scheme. Those companies that bring the fuels into circulation, for example natural gas suppliers or companies in the mineral oil industry, are obliged to purchase national emission certificates.
|
Press Release
|
Page 1
|
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
The nEHS certificates can be purchased directly via EEX or indirectly via an intermediary. The list of the current 25 intermediaries on EEX's website contains detailed information on their services within the national emissions trading scheme.
The sell-off of national emission certificates for 2021 will be offered twice a week between October and December 2021, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in the period from 9:30 to 15:30 CET. A further 18 sell- off dates are scheduled between now and the end of the year. 7 December 2021 is expected to be the last sell-off date of the year.
Until 2025, a fixed-price phase is envisaged under the scheme, in which an unlimited quantity of national emission certificateswill be issued at a fixed, annually increasing price. From 2026 onwards, the sell-off shall be transferred to an auction procedure. EEX publishes detailed information on the national emissions trading scheme on its website.
Further information on sell-offs under the German national emissions trading scheme is published on the DEHSt website.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide - together with its customers. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, it offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for Guarantees of Origin, on behalf of the French State. More information: www.eex.com
Contact:
EEX Public Relations
T +49 341 2156-216 I T +33 1 73 03 76 52 presse@eex.com | www.eex.com
|
Press Release
|
Page 2
|
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
EEX: Verkauf im nationalen Emissionshandel (nEHS) in Deutschland erfolgreich gestartet
Die European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) startete heute im Rahmen des nationalen Emissionshandelsystems (nEHS) erfolgreich den Verkauf von nationalen Emissionszertifikaten ("nEHS-Zertifikate", an der EEX mit dem Kürzel "nEZ" gekennzeichnet).
Zum Verkaufsstart wurden über die EEX 500.012 nEHS-Zertifikate an insgesamt 4 Teilnehmer zum festgelegten Preis von jeweils 25 Euro veräußert. Deutlich mehr Nutzer von verschiedenen Teilnehmern haben sich während des ersten Verkaufstermins angemeldet, um die neue Plattform zu testen. Aufgrund der Abwicklungsmodalitäten für die sogenannten DCP-nEHS-Kunden wird das Veräußerungsvolumen und die Anzahl der DCP-Kunden eine Woche später veröffentlicht. Damit stehen die abschließenden Verkaufs- und Teilnehmerzahlen für einen Verkaufstermin jeweils nach einer Woche final fest und werden auf der Website der EEX kommuniziert. Die EEX veröffentlicht weitere Details auf ihrer Website unter folgendem Link.
Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer der EEX, kommentiert: "Der nationale Emissionshandel ist zusätzlich zum bereits etablierten europäischen Emissionshandel ein wichtiges Instrument zur Erreichung der Klimaziele, denn damit werden erstmals die Sektoren Wärme und Verkehr in die CO2- Bepreisung einbezogen. Wir sind stolz auf den gelungenen Verkaufsstart und freuen uns, einen elementaren Teil zum Klimaschutz beitragen zu dürfen."
In das nationale Emissionshandelssystem werden alle CO2-verursachenden Brennstoffe, insbesondere Benzin, Diesel, Heizöl, Flüssiggas, Erdgas und ab 2023 Kohle, einbezogen. Diejenigen Unternehmen, die die Brennstoffe in Verkehr bringen, zum Beispiel Erdgasversorger oder
|
Press Release
|
Page 3
|
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
Unternehmen der Mineralölindustrie, sind zum Erwerb von nationalen Emissionszertifikaten verpflichtet.
Der Kauf der nEHS-Zertifikate kann direkt über die EEX oder indirekt über einen Intermediär erfolgen. Die Liste der aktuell 25 Intermediäre enthält umfangreiche Informationen zu deren Dienstleistungen im Rahmen des nationalen Emissionshandelssystems.
Die nationalen Emissionszertifikate für 2021 werden zwischen Oktober und Dezember 2021 zweimal wöchentlich, dienstags und donnerstags, im Zeitraum von 9:30 - 15:30 Uhr MEZ zum Kauf angeboten. Bis Jahresende sind 18 weitere Verkaufstermine angesetzt. Der 7. Dezember 2021 ist vorläufig als letzter Verkaufstermin des Jahres festgelegt.
Bis 2025 ist im Rahmen des nEHS eine Festpreisphase vorgesehen, in welcher eine unbegrenzte Menge an nationalen Emissionszertifikaten zu einem gesetzlich festgelegten und jährlich steigenden Preis ausgegeben wird. Ab 2026 soll der Verkauf in ein Auktionsverfahren übergehen. Detaillierte Informationen zum nationalen Emissionshandelssystem veröffentlicht die EEX auf ihrer Website.
Weitere Informationen zum Verkauf im nationalen Emissionshandel sind auf der Website der DEHSt veröffentlicht.
Die European Energy Exchange (EEX) ist die führende Energiebörse, welche weltweit sichere, liquide und nachhaltige Commodity-Märkte entwickelt - gemeinsam mit ihren Kunden. Als Teil der EEX Group, einer auf internationale Commodity-Märkte spezialisierten Unternehmensgruppe, bietet die EEX Kontrakte auf Strom, Erdgas und Emissionsberechtigungen sowie Fracht- und Agrarprodukte an. Zusätzlich stellt die EEX Registerdienstleistungen zur Verfügung und führt Auktionen für Herkunftsnachweise im Auftrag des französischen Staates durch. https://www.eex.com/de/
Kontakt:
EEX Public Relations
T +49 341 2156-216 | T + 33 1 73 03 76 52 presse@eex.com | www.eex.com
|
Press Release
|
Page 4
|
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
Disclaimer
EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 15:28:05 UTC.