EF Group Partners with Teslar Software to Help Local Businesses Grow

01/19/2021 | 08:14am EST
Partnership scales community bank-funded lines of credit, meets small business needs with more efficiency

Teslar Software, a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools designed to help community financial institutions thrive, announced today that it has partnered with EF Group to streamline operations and improve business relationships for the company.

EF Group provides community bank-funded finance and leasing resources for small and commercial businesses. Partnering with Teslar Software will streamline the company’s lending processes, providing a clear, consolidated view of business relationships. These improvements bring a better understanding of pertinent data and will result in improved experiences for both business customers and bank partners.

“EF Group remains optimistic about the future of small business, and we are committed to supporting their continued advancements and upgrades of their equipment and operations,” said Blake Miller, president and CEO of EF Group. “Teslar provides us with the scalability we need to strengthen and grow our business and community bank relationships. We have seen Teslar Software’s success through bank partners, and our expectations are high for this partnership and how it can help us support local businesses in a time of need. The company has earned its solid reputation.”

Teslar’s automated workflow and portfolio management tools will enhance transparency into business operations, helping EF Group’s community bank partners present growth and improvement opportunities to the board and key decision makers. It can also help ensure that bankers keep a healthy, diversified lending portfolio.

“EF Group is a trusted source for financing among business owners; we are proud to support them with a more advanced and digital process to help local businesses grow,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “By partnering with us, EF Group and the bankers in their network will be able to scale more efficiently while meeting the timely needs of their customers in today’s difficult economic environment. Businesses will persevere, and the relationships that are well served today can last for generations to come.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
